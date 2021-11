The FIA WEC teams and drivers are finally back in action, more than 60 days on from the Le Mans 24 Hours back in August. With the six-hour race at Fuji having been cancelled due to the pandemic, Bahrain has been named the venue for the final two races of the season. The paddock is now set up for the first-ever FIA WEC back-to-back meeting, and the 32 cars that made the trip have been installed into their pit boxes for the 14 hours of racing over the next two weeks.

