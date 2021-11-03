CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Should COVID Vaccination be Required for Students

wtyefm.com
 7 days ago

(Undated) – Soon kids statewide will be able to voluntarily get the COVID-19 vaccine. But should it...

www.wtyefm.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
CBS Philly

Gov. Murphy Says 9,000 Children Ages 5-11 In New Jersey Receive 1st Dose Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said as of Monday morning, 9,000 children ages 5 to 11 in the state have received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The update was seen live on CBSN Philly this afternoon. Murphy said the more school children get vaccinated, the sooner the state can lift the school mask mandate. “When I look back on our announcement over the summer that our schools would begin the academic year with a masking requirement in place — by the way a requirement that gave none of us any joy — one of the reasons was that our youngest students were not yet eligible for vaccinations. Well, now they are,” Murphy said Monday. “With each child who gets vaccinated and enters a classroom with an educator who was vaccinated and sits among their peers who are vaccinated, the closer we get to being able to lift this requirement.” There’s no word yet on what benchmarks New Jersey will use to lift the school mask mandate. Across the bridge, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said the commonwealth will allow schools to set its masks rules in January.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid Vaccination#Idph
KSLTV

Intermountain Healthcare to require COVID-19 vaccines for caregivers

SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare announced it will require all of its caregivers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Officials said they are implementing the requirement “to comply with federal vaccination requirements announced by President Biden in September.”. Intermountain employees must receive at least one dose of the Pfizer...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Daily Northwestern

Kellogg students required to test twice a week, COVID-19 protocols tighten

Northwestern tightened COVID-19 testing and activity protocols for Kellogg School of Management students this week, the University announced in an email. All full-time Kellogg students, regardless of vaccination status, are now required to test twice per week, at least two to three days apart. This comes after non-undergraduate students made up three-fourths of reported positive test cases in the past two weeks.
EVANSTON, IL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Franchot Says Young Children In Schools Should Be Required To Get Vaccinated

Comptroller and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Peter Franchot said if he is elected to the state’s highest office young children in schools would be required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. “Yes,” Franchot told MarylandReporter.com. Franchot said he would permit relatively few exemptions. “It be would be similar to polio, measles-whatever restrictions are on there. But […] The post Franchot Says Young Children In Schools Should Be Required To Get Vaccinated appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
fox29.com

Vaccine required for School District of Philadelphia students participating in interscholastic sports

PHILADELPHIA - The School District of Philadelphia announced Friday that students participating in interscholastic sports for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 The decision was made based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA), the Philadelphia Department of Public Health (PDPH) and other sports and health organizations stating that participation in close contact sports can put student athletes at increased risks for getting and spreading COVID-19.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WREG

Health director pleads with parents to get their kids vaccinated

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the Governor versus local health agencies Wednesday as Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he is preparing to sign legislation that could mean an end to most mask mandates in schools, but the Shelby County Health Director is firing back and pleading with parents to get their children vaccinated. The massive COVID-19 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
CBS Miami

Broward Begins On-Campus COVID Vaccinations At Select Schools

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – COVID-19 vaccinations are being made available at a dozen Broward schools a day after the School Board voted to make masks optional for all grades beginning November 20. With the authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for younger children the school district, in partnership with the Department of Health, vaccinations are underway for children ages five and older. Click here to download the schedule for on-site vaccinations at Broward County Public Schools. Some parents told CBS4 they support the on-campus vaccinations. “I try to be as balanced as possible, but I am extremely pro-vaccination and I think it’s great,” parent David Levens....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
azpm.org

Local elementary school shut after COVID-19 outbreak

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S. A Tucson-area elementary school will shift to distance learning for nearly two weeks because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Agua Caliente Elementary School, with 472 students, is in the Tanque...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy