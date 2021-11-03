CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Tide warning lifted for some Okaloosa County beaches, few spots still testing low

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
 7 days ago

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Florida Health Department says areas in Okaloosa County are getting better when it comes to red tide on the beaches.

Health officials have lifted the warning at Shirah Beach, Beasley Park and Ft. Walton Beach Access Seven.

Red tide alert lifted for Destin East, James Lee Beach

As the test results released Wednesday morning, Nov. 3, five areas in the county are still hitting a low category for the algae.

Water samples from the county showed high levels on October 25.

Drone video shows red tide impacts to marine life in Destin harbor

Low concentrations of the bloom can cause mild irritation in humans, especially those prone to allergies or asthma. To avoid feeling the symptoms of red tide, officials say to leave the infected area or find an air-conditioned room.

You can keep up with current red tide conditions here.

Water Quality Dashboard

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

