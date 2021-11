There is almost nothing positive to be taken away from the Cowboys’ nightmarish performance against Denver on Sunday. But the ugliness is worth rolling around in for at least a little while, if for no other reason than to understand what happened so it can be prevented from happening again, in a game with far more on the line. From Dak Prescott’s reaction to his rust to the early fourth-down failures to the O-line Band-Aid that couldn’t stop the bleeding to that bizarre punt block rule, we’ll rehash it all here.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO