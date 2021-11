DC's Titans is done with season 3, and season 4 was officially announced at DC FanDome this year. However, a new interview with Titans star Brenton Thwaites may have revealed some further good news for fans of the series, because it sounds like Titans season 5 is also in the works! While WarnerMedia has yet to make any official announcement about Titans season 5, Thwaites off-handedly mentioned that certain storylines that fans are excited for will be playing out across "seasons 4 and 5." At this point, it seems like Titans season 5 would be a proper final run for the series.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO