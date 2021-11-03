CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labour supporters’ details affected by cyber security breach

Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe party said there had been a ‘cyber incident’ at a firm which handles its data. Personal information from Labour Party members and supporters is among a “significant quantity” of data affected by a “cyber incident”. The incident involved an IT firm which handles data on Labour’s behalf, and...

www.shropshirestar.com

infosecurity-magazine.com

Cyber-Incident Impacts UK Labour Party

A company that handles the membership data of Britain’s Labour Party has been affected by a “cyber-incident.”. Labour said that the event at the third-party firm has rendered “a significant quantity” of party data “inaccessible on their systems.”. The incident has been reported to the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre...
bleepingcomputer.com

UK Labour Party discloses data breach after ransomware attack

The U.K. Labour Party notified members that some of their information was impacted in a data breach after a ransomware attack hit a supplier managing the party's data. The data breach was announced in a data breach notification published on the party's website after informing relevant authorities about the incident.
Computer Weekly

UK’s Labour Party hit by third-party data breach

Data on Labour Party members, registered and affiliated supporters, and others who have provided their personal information to the political party has been compromised in a major security breach at a third-party organisation that handles and processes data on Labour’s behalf. In an email sent to all its members, which...
The Guardian

Labour hit by ‘cyber incident’ affecting members’ data

Labour has said it has been hit by a “cyber incident” that meant that a “significant quantity” of members’ and supporters’ data became inaccessible. The party said the impact of the incident, affecting an external supplier, was not yet clear and it was urgently investigating whether the data had been hacked. Police, cybersecurity specialists and regulators had been notified, it added.
PUBLIC SAFETY

