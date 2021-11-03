CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Warriors win regional championships in cross-country

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth the girls and boys cross country teams won Region Championships last Monday (Oct 25). The top 7 girls and...

www.djournal.com

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Pontotoc cross-country takes third at state

Both the girls and boys cross country teams came away with a 3rd place finish at the State Championship Saturday. Haley Lowe was the top finisher for the Lady Warriors, just missing making All-State. Also competing in the State Meet were Olivia Hamblin, Kaylin Simmons, Ava Robbins, Ella Huey, Carla Ramirez, and Katherine Carpenter.
PONTOTOC, MS
HBCU Gameday

SWAC Championship Game scenarios

The SWAC Championship Game contestants could be set in stone after this weekend’s action. But there is no guarantee as four teams are still alive in the SWAC race. The post SWAC Championship Game scenarios appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

North Pontotoc boys bowlers notch two, early wins

In bowling action North Pontotoc took on West Union on Nov. 1. The total pinfall for the North Pontotoc girls was 1,091, behind West Union's 1,372. On the boys' side, the Viking men knocked down 2,093 pins, over West Union's 2,036. North bowled against Mantachie on Nov. 3. Girls' total...
PONTOTOC, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Basketball season underway in Mantachie

The hardwood horses looked a little different this week as the Mustangs galloped into the corral for another season, with the girls team graduating two multi-year starters and the boys team losing four big pieces of their own, in addition to a brand new coaching staff. A Monday night matchup...
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Warriors lose, Lady Warriors win against Ripley

PONTOTOC - In a heated rivalry that goes back decades, the Pontotoc Warriors squared off against the visiting Ripley Tigers in soccer action last Thursday, with the women coming out on top and the men falling just short. In ladies' action, the girls wasted no time jumping out to an...
PONTOTOC, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Hatley shortstop Harmon signs with Northeast softball

Hatley shortstop Bre Harmon has been the tone setter for the Lady Tigers for the last several years as their leadoff hitter. Harmon will look to become that same type of player for another set of Tigers, as she signed her letter of intent last Monday with Northeast Mississippi Community College softball.
SPORTS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Mustangs fall 54-6 to Amory in playoffs

“To all things there is an end; good things too,” according to Shakespeare. Friday marked the end of an overall positive season for the Mantachie football team, who notched a second straight winning season at (6-4) before meeting the Panthers in the first round of the playoffs. Amory controlled the...
MANTACHIE, MS
NewsBreak
Sports
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Cougars end season with playoff loss to Clarksdale

CLARKSDALE - The South Pontotoc Cougars played a good, high-energy first quarter at Clarksdale on Friday, but the athleticism of the top-seeded Wildcats showed through as the home team surged ahead and never looked back, taking the win in round one of the MHSAA 4A North Half playoffs, 41-0. South entered the game as the four seed, and their defense dug in and promised to make a game of things in the early going.
CLARKSDALE, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Big second half leads Indians to second round

IAHS welcomed the Choctaw Central Warriors to Indian Stadium for a tribal war for the first round of the Class 4A Playoffs. It was a slow start for the Indians as they could not get an offensive rhythm in the first quarter, and Choctaw Central controlled the time of possession with several quarterback runs. At the end of one the game was tied at 0-0.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Lady Cougars thump Amory

SPRINGVILLE- The South Pontotoc girls jumped out to a big first quarter lead and never looked back last Tuesday, rolling past Amory 62-31 at home. Rebekah Pilcher started the game with a drive and dish to Anna Brooke Sullivan for a layup, followed by a bank shot from Sydney Brazil. Amory’s Ashanti Smith scored inside, but the Lady Cougars responded with a 15-0 run. Pilcher drilled a 3-pointer, and immediately another three fell from Maggie Gaspard after the Lady Panthers turned the ball over in the backcourt. Gaspard then hit a free throw, followed by an offensive rebound and short jump shot by Morgan Harrison. Maggie Ross buried a 3-pointer, and on the next trip down court Pilcher slashed to the basket for a layup, drawing a foul and converting the old-fashioned three at the charity stripe to extend the lead to 19-2. Amory netted a pair of baskets over the next couple of minutes before Sylee Canerdy knocked down a 3-pointer with 39 seconds left in the first quarter to give the Lady Cougars a 23-6 advantage.
PONTOTOC, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Falcons stay undefeated with wins over Myrtle

MYRTLE- Despite replacing key contributors from last year’s state runner-up team such as Zach Shugars and Tyson Smithey, the Ingomar Falcons continue to impress with a 81-51 road victory over the Myrtle Hawks to keep their undefeated start intact. Falcons head coach Jonathan Ashley spoke postgame about how his team...
MYRTLE, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Panthers dominate in all phases in first-round victory

AMORY – Amory’s defense was nearly lights out on Friday night, stifling Mantachie until a late touchdown broke up the shutout. The Panthers jumped over the Mustangs early in the 54-6 blowout, securing playoff wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2005. Amory will travel to Independence in the second round.
AMORY, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

#254: Pontotoc survives; Ripley to face IAHS – 11/11/21

The MHSAA football playoffs are in full swing, with teams in Classes 2A, 3A and 4A starting last week and teams in 1A, 5A and 6A starting this Friday. Pontotoc won its 4A first-round game against Gentry – barely (1:10). It took double overtime for the Warriors to pull it out, 35-34. In 3A, Ethan Tucker blocked and then recovered two punts for touchdowns to spark Kossuth against Nettleton (3:39).
PONTOTOC, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

And then there were three teams left standing...

With Hamilton falling out of the playoff picture after a loss to Sebastopol last Thursday, and Nettleton losing its first-round matchup against Kossuth on Friday, we are now down to three teams left in the playoffs. Those three remaining teams are Aberdeen, Amory and Smithville. Aberdeen will be heading to...
ABERDEEN, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Lions' playoff hopes crushed in loss to Sebastopol

The Hamilton Lions fought to keep their season alive, but fell short in a 32-15 loss against Sebastopol on Thursday night. Hamilton coach Wade Tackett commended his team for playing hard in each quarter and said he is proud of the progression that they’ve made over the year. “The team...
HAMILTON, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Lady Noles fall in road loss to Oak Hill

OAK HILL – Offensive struggles for the Smithville Lady Noles led to a 40-19 road loss against Oak Hill last Tuesday night. The Lady Noles did not have any players score in double figures in the loss. “We had a lack of mental toughness tonight,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said....
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Football Previews: Week 12

Aberdeen (5-5, 2-2) vs North Panola (8-1, 4-0) Last week: Aberdeen 12, Water Valley 9; North Panola 60, Ruleville Central 6…Aberdeen’s Jenari Bell had a pair of touchdown receptions for the Bulldogs in the win over Water Valley…Jermaine Strong was 8 of 15 passing with a pair of touchdown throws…Jeffery Sykes and Ka’Darius Watkins each had a sack for the Bulldogs’ defense…In 2017, Aberdeen meet North Panola in the first round of the playoffs, a 52-36 loss for the Bulldogs. Aberdeen is 2-1 against North Panola in the playoffs.
ABERDEEN, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

ICSD students named High School Heisman School Winners

2021 School Winners for the High School Heisman Award Scholarship have been announced. Hanna Grace Gillean of Mantachie High School, Kate Gann and Stone Collier of Itawamba Agricultural High School, and Mallory Holley and Tyler Whitaker of Tremont Attendance Center were named winners out of the thousands of high-school athletes graduating in 2022 who applied.
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS

