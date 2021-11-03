Warriors win regional championships in cross-country

SPRINGVILLE- The South Pontotoc girls jumped out to a big first quarter lead and never looked back last Tuesday, rolling past Amory 62-31 at home. Rebekah Pilcher started the game with a drive and dish to Anna Brooke Sullivan for a layup, followed by a bank shot from Sydney Brazil. Amory’s Ashanti Smith scored inside, but the Lady Cougars responded with a 15-0 run. Pilcher drilled a 3-pointer, and immediately another three fell from Maggie Gaspard after the Lady Panthers turned the ball over in the backcourt. Gaspard then hit a free throw, followed by an offensive rebound and short jump shot by Morgan Harrison. Maggie Ross buried a 3-pointer, and on the next trip down court Pilcher slashed to the basket for a layup, drawing a foul and converting the old-fashioned three at the charity stripe to extend the lead to 19-2. Amory netted a pair of baskets over the next couple of minutes before Sylee Canerdy knocked down a 3-pointer with 39 seconds left in the first quarter to give the Lady Cougars a 23-6 advantage.

PONTOTOC, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO