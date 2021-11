The Michigan woodlands and Great Lakes that delight us here in northern Michigan aren’t just a pretty playground. If we look deeper, we see what once was the land where many notable groups of Native Americans called the Anishinaabe used to gather. These consisted of several Algonquian tribes: Algonquin, Ojibwe, Odawa, Potawatomi, Mascoutin, Oji-Cree and Mississaugas. They depended on this land for its fertile soil and abundant array of wild plants and animals to sustain them as food and medicine.

