CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Hello from Spain

By anmoo
thefreshloaf.com
 8 days ago

As a new baker you will greatly benefit from The Fresh Loaf, and you may also wish to view https://www.elamasadero.com...

www.thefreshloaf.com

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

British Angler Catches 234-Pound Wels Catfish from Spain’s Ebro River

Mark Steward-Brown, an angler from Norfolk, England, went on an epic fishing trip earlier this month to the Ebro River in Spain. Before heading out, Steward-Brown’s personal best wels catfish was a 48-pounder. He caught four fish over 100 pounds on his first day in Spain. But it wasn’t until the third day of the trip that he says he landed an absolute monster—a 234-pound brute.
HOBBIES
modernsalon.com

Men's Look from Spain Shows Versatility of Texture

Reflecting the diversity of personality within each of us, the Mr. BOY Collection from Pelsynera in Barcelona, Spain, accentuates the capacity to show different selves. There is always someone new to discover within us. For this collection, the photographer captures the same face from different perspectives, liberating each of the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Recetas#Anmoo Nov 3
middleburglife.com

Nearly 300 Sporting Dogs Rescued from Spain

Tina Leone, founder and CEO of Sporting Dog Rescue International (SDRI), found her first Brittany in the back of a truck following an afternoon spent shooting sporting clays. “A friend invited me to meet his new hunting dog, and when I looked in the back of that truck, there was the most beautiful creature I had seen in my entire life,” she said. “She actually changed my life.”
ANIMALS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Spain: Volcanic island's banana growers get a lift from navy

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish Navy has started helping farmers on the volcanic island of La Palma to reach their lava-surrounded banana plantations by sea, Spain's Defense Ministry said on Thursday. A scale 5 earthquake overnight offered a reminder that the eruption on the island of 85,000 is continuing strong...
INDUSTRY
Derrick

Spain profits from Sweden's slip, Portugal draws in Ireland

Spain, Portugal and Croatia all put themselves one game away from securing World Cup qualification, while Sweden's hopes took a heavy blow with a surprising loss Thursday. Spain beat Greece 1-0 thanks to Pablo Sarabia's penalty to overtake Sweden, which slipped to a 2-0 loss at already-eliminated Georgia. Spain hosts Sweden on Sunday in one of three winner-takes-all matches to decide World Cup places.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thefreshloaf.com

Valais Rye Walliserbrot (Switzerland) from The Rye Baker by Stanley Ginsberg

Valais Rye Walliserbrot (Switzerland) from The Rye Baker by Stanley Ginsberg. The latest new bake is a Walliserbrot courtesy of The Rye Baker by Stanley Ginsberg. I had to scale this one for a single large pan. Note to self, always use parchment paper on the bottom of the pan for ease of extracting the loaf. Another improvement would be to bake it maybe 5 mins less, the internal temp got a little above the recommended 198 F, I think due to the heating efficiency of the pan. Overall I am pleased with the outcome.
RECIPES
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
AFP

Drowned US adventurer's boat washes up on Pacific atoll

The boat used by the late US Paralympian and ocean rower Angela Madsen has been found washed up on a remote Marshall Islands atoll 16 months after she drowned trying to cross the Pacific in it. Madsen's body was found floating in the ocean in June last year, 59 days after she set off on a quest to become the first paraplegic to row solo from California to Hawaii. But the 60-year-old's specially designed boat "Rowoflife" was never recovered and spent more than a year drifting the ocean currents. Marshall Islander Benjamin Chutaro said it washed up in late October on the shore of Mili Island, about 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of the capital Majuro.
ACCIDENTS
Slipped Disc

Tragic news: Top soprano dies of Covid, aged 51

We have been notified of the death today, from Covid-19, of the Polish soprano Aga Mikolaj. A member of the Bavarian State Opera ensemble until 2007, Aga enjoyed international success in Paris, Vienna and Monte Carlo. She sang Woglinde in Daniel Barenboim’s Ring cycle in Milan, Berlin and at the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Star Tony Beets Gives Tour of His Family Home

In 2015, Gold Rush star Tony Beets gave a tour of his family’s Klondike home where they’ve lived for more than 30 years. Beets, who is originally from the Netherlands, moved to Canada decades ago to chase the possible riches of gold mining. Since then, he’s become a legendary gold miner in the area. That’s why Beets is one of the focal points of the hit Discovery Channel series.
CELEBRITIES
worldairlinenews.com

Iberia and Repsol make the first flight with biofuel produced from waste in Spain

Iberia and Repsol have completed the Madrid–Bilbao route with sustainable fuel produced from waste at the Petronor Industrial Complex. The flight was operated with an Iberia Airbus A320neo, one of the airline company’s most efficient aircrafts. This low-carbon footprint flight is a further step towards the decarbonization of the aviation...
WORLD
AFP

Damaged Amazon rainforest teetering on the brink

Something is wrong. Holed up in her lab, Brazilian atmospheric chemist Luciana Gatti crunches her numbers again and again, thinking there is a mistake. But the same bleak conclusion keeps popping up on her screen: the Amazon, the world's biggest rainforest -- the "lungs of the Earth," the "green ocean," the thing humanity is counting on to inhale our pollution and save us from the mess we've made of the planet -- is now emitting more carbon than it absorbs. Splashed across South America in an exuberant blob of deep green, the Amazon basin is one of the world's great wildernesses, a place where life teems in the heat of the tropics, fed by the myriad rivers criss-crossing the jungle like blue blood vessels.
AGRICULTURE
birminghamnews.net

(Hello Africa) Rwanda receives 2nd batch of COVID-19 vaccine from China

Staff members unload a batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated by the Chinese government at Kigali International Airport in Kigali, Rwanda, on Nov. 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Ji Li) A new batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated by the Chinese government arrives at Kigali International Airport in Kigali, Rwanda, on Nov. 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Ji Li)
PUBLIC HEALTH
Dallas News

Iberia Airlines plans new service from Spain to DFW Airport in 2022

Iberia Airlines plans to start flying from its home country of Spain to DFW International Airport next year, the CEO of the carrier’s parent company said Friday. International Airlines Group CEO Luis Gallego announced the new route that is scheduled to start operating next summer as part of the company’s third-quarter earnings call. The flights are likely to come from Madrid, its biggest base, but also could be from Barcelona, which does not have direct service to DFW Airport.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy