CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Irish PM warns UK not to be reckless on N.Irish protocol

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hRi19_0clJMj5a00
Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheal Martin speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

DUBLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ireland's prime minister on Wednesday warned Britain of far-reaching implications for its relations with the European Union if it takes the "reckless" step of seeking to suspend parts of the Northern Irish protocol in its Brexit divorce deal.

Difficulties in sending some goods to British-run Northern Ireland have prompted London to repeatedly call for widespread changes to the protocol and threaten to trigger safeguard measures in the deal if the EU fails to agree to an overhaul.

Micheal Martin, speaking after meetings with EU and U.S. leaders at the COP26 Summit, described British actions in recent weeks as sabre-rattling and described current British/EU relations as "very challenging and very serious."

"It would be unwise, and it will be reckless to invoke Article 16 (safeguard measures) as a response to the proposals from the European Commission," Martin told parliament.

"I think if such an act was to be taken by the British government. I think it would have far reaching implications for the relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union."

The European Commission last month offered Britain a package of measures it said could halve customs paperwork, cut checks on meat, dairy and other British food products by 80% and ensure the undisturbed flow of medicines.

London has said the proposals do not go far enough.

Martin, who said the conditions exist for agreement between the two sides, said U.S. President Joe Biden asked for a brief conversation at the climate summit. Biden, who is proud of his Irish heritage, has shown a keen interest in the protocol.

"He reiterated to me in the strongest possible terms, how the Good Friday Agreement matters very deeply to his administration as to President Biden himself and he said to me that he had made this unequivocally clear to the British government," Martin said, referring to a 1998 peace deal.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Poland sees migrant border surge, accuses Belarus of 'state terrorism'

Poland said Wednesday it had seen a surge in attempts to breach its border and pushed back hundreds of migrants to Belarus, accusing Minsk of "state terrorism" by provoking a new migrant crisis in Europe. Concern was growing for more than 2,000 migrants -- mainly Kurds from the Middle East -- who are trapped at the border, with the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday over the issue. Western governments accuse Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko of luring them to his country and sending them to cross into European Union and NATO member Poland in retaliation for EU sanctions. "What we are facing here, we must be clear, is a manifestation of state terrorism," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters in Warsaw at a news conference with visiting EU chief Charles Michel.
POLITICS
BBC

PM: 'The UK is not remotely a corrupt country'

Speaking at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Boris Johnson has addressed sleaze allegations, insisting the UK is not "remotely a corrupt country". The prime minister said MPs faced "tough" scrutiny - and those who broke the rules should be punished.
U.K.
AFP

UK urges EU to 'stay calm' on N.Ireland trade row

UK Brexit minister David Frost on Wednesday called for cool heads in Europe as talk of a trade war increased amid an ongoing row over post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland. Frost is set to meet European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic on Friday, with the UK widely expected to trigger a suspension clause in the so-called Northern Ireland protocol.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Reuters

UK PM to travel to Glasgow for climate talks - spokesman

GLASGOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to Glasgow in Scotland on Wednesday to attend the United Nations climate summit, his spokesperson said on Tuesday. Negotiations at COP26 have made progress, the British president of the summit, Alok Sharma, said earlier, but there are still...
TRAVEL
Shropshire Star

‘Not inevitable’ that UK will trigger Article 16, says Irish premier

Micheal Martin has urged the UK Government to consider the damage such a move would cause to Britain’s relationships with the EU and Ireland. Irish premier Micheal Martin has said it is not inevitable that the UK Government will trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol. The Taoiseach urged...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Irish Pm#N Irish#The European Union#Northern Irish#British#The European Commission
US News and World Report

UK Seems Set to Invoke Emergency Measures on N.Ireland Trade - Irish Minister

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland said on Sunday the British government appears ready to invoke emergency unilateral provisions in its Brexit deal governing Northern Ireland's trading arrangements, a move that would sour ties with Dublin, the EU and the United States. Britain has repeatedly threatened to activate emergency measures under Article...
ECONOMY
Metro International

Way to avoid Art.16 is to agree on Irish trade, says UK Brexit negotiator

LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Britain will not trigger the Article 16 emergency provision on Friday, its negotiator said on arriving for talks with the European Union’s Brexit pointman aimed at overcoming disagreements over trade across the Irish border. Article 16 is a measure allowing for unilateral action by either the EU...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
FXStreet.com

Irish PM Martin: Would be unwise, reckless for UK to trigger Article 16

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Wednesday that it would be unwise and reckless for the British government to trigger Article 16, as reported by Reuters. "Triggering Article 16 would have far-reaching implications for UK-EU relations." "UK raising of the ECJ issue is disingenuous and wrong." "Current situation with...
POLITICS
BBC

Brexit: UK would be 'reckless' to use Article 16, says taoiseach

Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin has said it would be "irresponsible and reckless" for the UK to use Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol. It is the provision which allows parts of the protocol to be unilaterally suspended if they are causing serious difficulties. The UK government said in...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

PM calls for rapid progress to be made on finding NI Protocol solution

Boris Johnson made the comments during bilateral talks with the EU’s top official in Rome. “Real progress must be achieved soon” in the negotiations to find a solution to the issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol, Boris Johnson has told the European Union’s top official. Downing Street said the Prime...
POLITICS
newschain

Gap between UK and EU on protocol remains ‘substantial’ after latest talks

The distance remains “substantial” between the UK and the European Union in their bid to find a resolution on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Government has said. Brexit minister Lord Frost and European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic met in London on Friday to continue to try and thrash out a solution on how to reform the post-Brexit agreement.
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit: EU must ‘show damage’ to UK as warning to other nations, says French PM in escalation of fishing row

The EU must show that Brexit has been“damaging” to the UK, the French prime minister has told Brussels in a letter calling for support for tougher actions over the Channel fishing dispute.Jean Castex wrote a letter to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday setting out reasons why the EU should act against Britain over the limited granting of licences for French fishermen to operate in British waters post-Brexit.He wrote that the EU had to make clear that “leaving the union is more damaging than remaining in it”.Paris is threatening to increase checks on British boats, stop...
ECONOMY
whtc.com

Queen Elizabeth is on ‘very good form’, UK PM Johnson says

ROME (Reuters) – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, who has been advised by doctors to rest and avoid official visits for at least the next two weeks, is on very good form, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said after speaking to the 95-year-old monarch this week. There has been concern over the health...
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Protocol talks cannot be ‘put on long finger’, DUP warns

Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has threatened to pull down the devolved institutions at Stormont if major changes to the protocol are not secured. Negotiations on resolving issues with Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol cannot be put on “the long finger”, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has warned. The DUP leader said talks...
POLITICS
Reuters

UK PM Johnson: COP26 outcome is in the balance

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The outcome of the COP26 United Nations climate conference is in the balance, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, describing the summit as both important for the planet and a very difficult negotiation. "COP26 is both unbelievably important for our planet, but also...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

220K+
Followers
237K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy