NFL

New Orleans Saints’ Michael Thomas announces he’s out for season

By Andrew Buller-Russ
 7 days ago

New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas has yet to play a snap this season after going through ankle surgery this offseason. Spending these past few months rehabbing the ankle, now it appears he’s suffered a setback and will miss the entire 2021 football season.

Thomas announced the news himself early Wednesday morning on his Twitter account .

As the Saints figure out a way to move on after starting quarterback Jameis Winston tore his ACL in Week 8 , now their top receiver won’t be available either.

While Thomas being ruled out for the season is a big loss, the Saints are off to a 5-2 start without him in 2021.

For a passing offense ranking 31st in the NFL in yardage, and now having to adjust to a new quarterback, coach Sean Payton will have his work cut out for him as they look to maintain their positioning down the stretch.

This comes on the heels of several reports linking Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Saints before the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline passed.

It’s clear the Saints made an effort to add to their receiver room after learning of the severity of Thomas’ ankle injury, we’ll see if that effort continues.

DeSean Jackson was released by the Los Angeles Rams as he seeks a bigger opportunity, maybe Saints general manager Mickey Loomis will look to add the three-time Pro Bowl receiver. Unless the Las Vegas Raiders beat them to it.

