CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter wins second term

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G3AJ0_0clJMR9O00

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter was re-elected by a wide margin Tuesday.

State of play: Results showed the Democrat carrying more than 60% of the vote, easily surpassing the 50% mark for first-choice votes needed to win the ranked-choice election outright.

  • Carter had not attracted a serious challenger in his bid for a second term.

Catch up quick: Carter, 42, made history as St. Paul's first Black mayor when he was elected in 2017. He's used his first term to push for progressive priorities such as a universal basic income pilot program and exploring paying reparations for descendants of slaves .

  • Yes, but: Like other mayors of large cities, he's had to confront challenges presented by the pandemic and an increase in serious crime. His funding proposal for police sparked criticism from the city's chief, who is stepping down next summer.

What to watch: Carter's resume and role as a campaign surrogate for President Biden and other top Democrats has prompted speculation that he plans to seek higher office someday.

Comments / 1

Related
Amherstbee.com

Kulpa, Lavin win reelection to second term

Election night in the Town of Amherst was a tale of two extremes, with one race being won by a significant margin and another race still too close to call. Amherst Town Supervisor and Democrat Brian Kulpa won a second term with a decided win over his Republican challenger Jay DiPasquale. On election night, Kulpa won with 57% of the […]
AMHERST, NY
Peninsula Daily News

Forks mayor wins another term

FORKS — Forks Mayor Tim Fletcher will serve another four-year term after winning a huge margin over opponent Stephen Wright. The tally as of Wednesday was 330 votes for Fletcher and 55 votes for Wright. Fletcher, who won his first term four years ago, has said he plans to continue...
FORKS, WA
NBC Philadelphia

America's Oldest Mayor is Ready for His Second Term At Age 97

The mayor of Tinton Falls, a small town in Monmouth County, is hitting the peak of his political career after just having been reelected to his second term in office. But what makes Vito Perillo's administration so unique? He's doing it at 97 years old, making him the oldest mayor in America.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayors#Democrats#Police
KCRG.com

Mike Matson wins another term as Davenport Mayor

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Incumbent Davenport Mayor Mike Matson beat challenger Athena Gilbraith in Tuesday’s city and school elections. With 100% of precincts reporting, the unofficial results have Matson receiving 6,860 votes (77.49%) and Gilbraith received 1,933 (21.83%). There were 60 write-in votes. Matson was first elected in November 2019.
DAVENPORT, IA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ben Walsh looks forward to goals of second term as Syracuse mayor

Now that Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh will have four more years in office, the work he set out to accomplish four years ago continues. Walsh said he has a plan for a better city and wants to get moving on it immediately. A week before Election Day, Walsh showed Spectrum...
SYRACUSE, NY
cbslocal.com

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley Wins Second Term After Steven Strawn Concedes Race

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley declared victory in his second mayoral race for Wednesday afternoon. Buckley said his opponent, Steven Strawn, conceded the race. In a statement, Mayor Buckley said:. “Earlier this evening, I received a gracious concession call from Steven Strawn, my Republican challenger for the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis City Council leans slightly moderate after 2021 election

Data: Minnesota Secretary of State, Axios research; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosA Minneapolis City Council that had been moving to the left in recent elections took a step back toward the right on Tuesday.Why it matters: With moderates picking up a net gain of one seat on the 13-member dais, they will have more of a say on shaping police reform, rent control and other big issues.What happened: Moderate challengers in Wards 3, 4, and 11 ousted progressive incumbents who supported a charter amendment to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department that failed Tuesday. Meanwhile, progressives picked up seats in Wards 1 and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eyewitness News

New Haven mayor looks ahead to second term in office

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Following a big win Tuesday night in the Elm City, New Maven’s mayor has big plans for his second term. For Mayor Justin Elicker, pretty much the first two years in office were all about the coronavirus pandemic and how the city responded. Now, with...
NEW HAVEN, CT
MinnPost

Carter re-elected in St. Paul; rent-stabilization measure passes

Election night in St. Paul lived up to the city’s reputation — quieter than next-door Minneapolis. All the big races in St. Paul — the mayor’s race, a ballot measure on rent control and four school board races — were decided just before midnight on Election Day, while voters in Minneapolis will have to wait until ranked-choice voting tabulation finishes Wednesday to learn the final outcome of the mayor’s race and several city council races.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Register Citizen

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker defeats GOP challenger for second term

NEW HAVEN — Democrat Mayor Justin rolled to a second term Tuesday, defeating Republican Town Chairman John Carlson by a vote of 9,867 to 1,582 according to an unofficial count, in a relatively quiet election marked by light turnout. That amounts to more than 84 percent of the vote to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
thegabber.com

Ken Welch Wins St. Petersburg Mayoral Race

St. Petersburg elected the city’s first Black mayor, Ken Welch Tuesday, November 2. Welch, a Democrat and former Pinellas Board of County Commissioner (Welch was the first commissioner elected after Pinellas went from at-large representation to single-member districts), beat competitor Robert Blackmon with nearly 59.98% of the vote. Republican competitor Blackmon trailed with 40.02% of the public’s vote.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Herald-Palladium

South Haven mayor wins third consecutive term

SOUTH HAVEN — Scott Smith will serve his third two-year term as South Haven mayor following Tuesday’s general election. Smith won the election over challenger Ahmmad Goodwin, by a 792 to 296 margin. City voters also selected Wendi Onuki to serve as the new Ward 2 council member and approved...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Wicked Local

Incumbent Medford Mayor re-elected to second 2-year term

Medford has spoken voting for Incumbent Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn over challenger City Councilor John Falco, topping him by 1,584 with 32 percent of the registered voters casting ballots. Lungo-Koehn garnered 7,352 votes to Falco’s 5,768 votes. There were 259 blanks in the mayoral vote and 137 write-ins. In a statement...
MEDFORD, MA
WLNS

LANSING MAYOR: Andy Schor defeats Kathie Dunbar, wins second term

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Andy Schor has officially won a second term as mayor of Lansing. He declared victory tonight in front of some supporters at Lansing Brewing Company. Schor got 64 percent of the vote and won by over 5,000 votes total. The final tally was 11,328 to 6,290 votes with all 34 precincts […]
LANSING, MI
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
462
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy