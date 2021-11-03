CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Lebanese carry ‘worthless’ stacks of cash after currency crash

By Reuters
 8 days ago
BEIRUT (Reuters) – Restaurant owner Antoine Haddad has been in business for over 35 years but says he is running out of hope as Lebanon struggles with one of the deepest financial crises of modern times. The Lebanese pound lost around 90% of its value in the past two...

