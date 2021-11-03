CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conexio Stratus IoT prototyping platform

By Julian Horsey
Hobbyists and developers looking for a small yet versatile cellular Internet of Things IoT prototyping platform may be interested in the new Conexio Stratus board by Conexio Technologies which is now available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website priced at $139. Any orders placed will start shipping during May 2022...

