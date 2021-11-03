CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Times earnings beat on ad rebound, subscriber growth

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 8 days ago
(Reuters) -The New York Times Co reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday, as a surge in marketing spend by companies emerging from the pandemic bolstered its digital ad business. The publisher’s digital ad revenue jumped 40.2% in the third quarter, putting it on a path to growth following a...

