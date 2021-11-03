Man stabbed during fight on Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was stabbed early Wednesday morning on Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach.

The call for the stabbing in the 2000 block came in at 1:30 a.m. Police said the victim got into a fight with another man when he was stabbed.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police didn’t have additional details Wednesday morning, but said the two men knew each other ahead of the stabbing.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.