CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Stryper + Chris Jericho Cover Judas Priest’s ‘Breaking the Law’ on Rock Cruise

By Philip Trapp
Loudwire
Loudwire
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stryper joined forces with Chris Jericho when the Christian metal band invited the Fozzy frontman and AEW wrestler up onstage during a performance at last month's Jericho-helmed Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea Triple Whammy music cruise. Together, the Yellow and Black Attack rockers led by singer-guitarist Michael Sweet,...

loudwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

10 Best 21st Century Hair Metal Albums, Chosen by Crazy Lixx

Crazy Lixx, Sweden's reigning 21st century hair metal group, have been at it for almost two decades, pumping out high octane glam that not only restores the anthemic, party-time vibe of the '80s, but re-tool it to fit well within the modern era. While we're not asking you to abandon your multi-platinum hair metal records you've held so dearly for 30 to 40 years, it's time you treat your ears to something newer, which is why we invited guitarist and singer Danny Rexon to school you in 10 Awesome 21st Century Hair Metal Albums.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Sweet
Person
Chris Jericho
nepascene.com

Three Tremors feat. Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens of Judas Priest rock Stage West in Scranton on Nov. 11

The Three Tremors, a heavy metal supergroup featuring vocalists Tim “Ripper” Owens (Judas Priest, KK’s Priest), Harry “The Tyrant” Conklin (Jag Panzer, Satan’s Host), and Sean “The Hell Destroyer” Peck (Cage, Death Dealer, Warrior, Denner / Shermann), have announced a new album as well as a U.S. tour that will take them to Stage West in Scranton on Thursday, Nov. 11.
SCRANTON, PA
Wrestling World

Chris Jericho opens up on Kevin Owens

In 2016, Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens teamed up to the delight of fans. The collaboration between the two didn't start out under the best auspices, as they both said they didn't need to help each other. At the time, KO was the Universal champion and Y2J had helped him keep the belt on more than one occasion.
WWE
MetalSucks

K.K. Downing Says These Are the Six Most Important Judas Priest Songs

Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing has provided Classic Rock with a list of the six songs he believes are the most important in the band’s catalogue. You can check out his picks below. Go here to read his explanations each selection. Downing’s new band, K.K.’s Priest, released their debut...
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

Rob Halford Recalls ‘So British’ Judas Priest Reunion Talks

Rob Halford remembered the understated discussion that confirmed his return to Judas Priest in 2003, saying the moment was “so British.”. It came after he’d written an emotional letter to his former bandmates, telling them how he felt about his life and career following his 1992 departure from the group, which he described as the result of “miscommunication” in 2020.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Breaking The Law#Combat#Rock Cruise#Christian#Rock N Wrestling Rager
ewrestlingnews.com

Sonny Onoo On Chris Jericho Helping Stars In WCW, Importance Of Cruiserweights Against WWE

As noted, Sonny Onoo recently appeared as a guest on the Perched On The Top Rope podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During his appearance on the popular program, the former WCW manager spoke about Chris Jericho helping the Cruiserweights in the company, on the role of that division in their war against WWE and more.
WWE
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE's IAN PAICE: 'When RITCHIE BLACKMORE Decided To Leave The Band, That Was Pretty Traumatic'

In a brand new interview with Darren Paltrowitz, host of the "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz", DEEP PURPLE drummer Ian Paice was asked if there was ever a period when he and his bandmates were worried about not having another "hit" song and not being able to sustain their longevity. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't think we were worried about having hits in the first place. It was a time when pop bands made singles and rock bands made albums. So long as we kept coming with albums that people seemed to like, we weren't worried about having a Top 40 hit; if they came along, it was like a bonus. Now, the only time we got concerned was towards the end of Ritchie's [Blackmore, guitar] tenure with the band, as he was losing interest and the performances from the band were not great because you need everybody helping each other out; you can't be a passenger. And we just saw the audiences getting smaller and less impressed, and that was worrying. And when Ritchie decided to leave, that was pretty traumatic, because [we didn't] know what to do then. And had we not been contracted to have to go to Japan, it might all have fallen to bits then. But we had to go to Japan, with the wonderful Joe Satriani [filling in], and it proved that there is life after even somebody as great as Ritchie is. He didn't wanna be there, but it was just as much our band as it was his. And we were still having fun. We started to have fun again when Joe turned up and just became a fifth member of the band, pulling his weight. So that was the light at the end of the tunnel."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Chris Jericho And Amanda Huber Reply To Samuray Del Sol Tweet On Brodie Lee

Last night’s AEW Dynamite saw Samuray Del Sol (fka WWE’s Kalisto) team with Aerostar, in their AEW debuts, to unsuccessfully challenge AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR. After the show, Del Sol took to Twitter and made a post about how he prayed and spoke to the late Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) before the match.
WWE
decibelmagazine.com

Interview: Rob Halford Discusses the New Judas Priest 50th Anniversary Box Set

Featured, Interview 50 Metal Years, box set, judas priest, Metal God, Rob Halford. Legendary Judas Priest vocalist/Metal God, Rob Halford, has some unexpected free time on his hands these days. And it’s not due to the pandemic. The band was forced in late September to cut short the U.S. portion of its “50 Heavy Metal Years” tour when guitarist Richie Faulkner (who replaced K.K. Downing in the band in 2011) suffered an aortic aneurysm and complete aortic dissection while performing onstage in Kentucky on September 26. While Faulkner recuperates, Halford has been using his down time to promote the mind-blowing new Judas Priest box set, 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music, which was issued on October 15 and is available in limited quantities.
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JUDAS PRIEST Launches 'Guide To Heavy Metal' Interactive Web Experience

British heavy metal legends JUDAS PRIEST have launched a unique web activation called Judas Priest's Guide To Heavy Metal. The graphic novel-inspired interactive web experience, allows you to explore six chapters of storytelling, guitar tutorials, video question-and-answer sessions and more that show you how to become the ultimate metal maniac. Headphones are recommended for the full experience.
MUSIC
metalinjection

'Long Live JUDAS PRIEST': 25 Questions With JUDAS PRIEST in Peoria, Illinois, 1986

A couple of months before they arrived in Peoria, Illinois on the Fuel for Life tour in 1986, Judas Priest had just been the subject of director Jeff Krukick's Priest-loving documentary, Heavy Metal Parking Lot ("HELL YEAH!" never forget!). On August 17th, 1986, the band played the Peoria Civic Center (with Krokus opening the show) and later took part in a press conference hosted by local radio station WWTC, led by one of their DJs. The room is full of Priest super-fans, all of whom submitted three questions for Priest. The station then selected "the best" questions from the lot and had each corresponding fan ask the band the question themselves. The headbangers of 1986 Peoria did not disappoint, and neither did the members of Judas Priest.
PEORIA, IL
Loudwire

Loudwire

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy