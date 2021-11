BET has announced the performers for the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Performers include the 2021 Soul Train Awards Legend Award honoree Maxwell, Lady of Soul honoree Ashanti, R&B super duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak as Silk Sonic, R&B/Soul songstress Ari Lennox, soul singer/songwriter and producer Leon Bridges, R&B singer Lucky Daye, and more. The event presented by BET premieres Sunday, November 28th at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her. Internationally, the show will simulcast on BET Africa at 2 am CAT on November 29th and air on BET France on December 1st at 10:30 pm CET. The show will also be available to watch on My5 and Sky On-Demand in the UK beginning December 3rd.

