Portsmouth, VA

Police conduct search warrant on Race St. in Portsmouth

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
 7 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police conducted a search warrant Wednesday morning near the 4300 block of Race Street.

Initially, in a tweet, police said nearby schools were placed on lockdown because of the police activity in the area. They later issued a correction saying that was a mistake. “There was a communication error,” police said. “Westhaven and other Portsmouth schools were never put on lock down today as a result of our activity. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

