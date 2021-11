Christopher Davenport, MBA, is founder/CEO of Autoparts4Less (OTCBQ:FLES), a global online marketplace of parts for all kinds of vehicles. If you’ve ever purchased anything online, you are a part of the e-commerce ecosystem — an integrated group of systems that works together to electronically provide goods to an individual. These systems are generally the platform by which a customer signs on to or visits as a guest. They display items or services the customer can choose from and a virtual “shopping cart” that saves items. The ordering platform accepts payment and then assigns the shipping services that will deliver the item purchased. These systems work together to provide the speed and ease of use customers now expect in this digital era.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO