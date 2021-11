Are you still undecided? The Showcase Events target families still deciding where they will apply for their child to attend school based on their interests. The district invites all families considering enrolling their child in a Choice School option for the 2022-2023 school year to attend in-person school showcases. These sessions will help families and their children learn more about AISD’s options to ensure students attend a school that is a better match for them or who have more questions. Students do not need to be zoned to Aldine ISD to attend a Choice School.

EDUCATION ・ 7 DAYS AGO