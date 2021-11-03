CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland says Belarus staged armed intrusion at border, summons envoy

By Reuters
 8 days ago

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland accused Belarus of staging an armed cross-border intrusion and said on Wednesday it had summoned the Belarusian charge d’affaires to protest what it sees as a deliberate escalation of the migrant crisis at the frontier. Warsaw has imposed a state of emergency at the border...

Telegraph

US reactivates nuclear artillery unit in Germany – why Russia should be worried

An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Telegraph

Belarus threatens to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them smuggling 250 migrants into EU

Belarusian troops threatened to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them escorting 250 migrants across the border in a major escalation on the edge of the EU. The incident came as Vladimir Putin signed a deal with Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, that could hand Moscow control of Belarus's borders and give Mr Putin the power to flood Europe with more migrants.
POLITICS
AFP

US warns Russia against another 'serious mistake' on Ukraine

The United States on Wednesday warned Russia against making another "serious mistake" on Ukraine as it sought clarity about troop movements near the border. Welcoming Ukraine's foreign minister to Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States was "concerned with reports of the unusual Russian activity near Ukraine." "We don't have clarity into Moscow's intentions, but we do know its playbook," Blinken told a joint news conference. "Our concern is that Russia may make the serious mistake of attempting to rehash what it undertook back in 2014 when it amassed forces along the border, crossed into sovereign Ukrainian territory and did so claiming falsely that it was provoked," he said.
POLITICS
thedallasnews.net

Russia warns US not to ship weapons to Ukraine

A newly announced deal that could see Washington supply Ukraine with deadly weapons could further inflame the country's bloody civil conflict and make a lasting peace agreement harder, Russia's ambassador to the US has cautioned. In a statement issued on Thursday, Anatoly Antonov said that the 'Strategic Partnership Document' signed...
MILITARY
Reuters

'Europe is in danger': top diplomat proposes EU military doctrine

BRUSSELS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The European Union's foreign policy chief warned the bloc on Wednesday that it must agree an ambitious doctrine as the basis for joint military action abroad, including with a deployable crisis force. Josep Borrell told reporters his first draft of the "Strategic Compass" - the...
MILITARY
NBC News

Capitol riot suspect is seeking political asylum in Belarus

A man wanted by the FBI for allegedly assaulting police officers at the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has fled to Belarus and is attempting to claim political asylum there, according to local media. Evan Neumann, who according to a March 23 District of Columbia court filing is wanted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Belarus Leader Floats Idea of Cutting Gas to Europe in Migrant Standoff

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday raised the possibility he could shut down the transit of natural gas to Europe via Belarus in retaliation against any new European Union sanctions imposed over his country's handling of migrants. The EU on Wednesday accused Belarus of mounting a "hybrid attack"...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Why is a migrant crisis unfolding at the Poland-Belarus border?

Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, Afghanistan and Africa are trying to cross the border from Belarus into Poland as fears of armed conflict grow amid rising hostility between the European Union and Minsk.Camped in sub-zero temperatures and surrounded by armed guards, water cannons and barbed wire, clashes between migrants seeking entry to the EU and Polish border guards are expected to escalate in the coming days.The worsening situation has caused alarm across Europe, with the EU accusing Belarus of encouraging illegal migration in revenge for previous sanctions on Minsk over human rights abuses.Here is what you need to...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

Belarus’s Lukashenko warns Europe: Sanction us again and we could cut gas supply

MOSCOW — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko opened another potential front against Europe on Thursday, threatening to choke off gas supplies amid a deepening crisis that has brought migrants surging to E.U. borders and Western leaders planning to retaliate with more sanctions. Lukashenko’s warning jolted energy markets and further suggested his...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Poland sees migrant border surge, accuses Belarus of 'state terrorism'

Poland said Wednesday it had seen a surge in attempts to breach its border and pushed back hundreds of migrants to Belarus, accusing Minsk of "state terrorism" by provoking a new migrant crisis in Europe. Concern was growing for more than 2,000 migrants -- mainly Kurds from the Middle East -- who are trapped at the border, with the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday over the issue. Western governments accuse Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko of luring them to his country and sending them to cross into European Union and NATO member Poland in retaliation for EU sanctions. "What we are facing here, we must be clear, is a manifestation of state terrorism," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters in Warsaw at a news conference with visiting EU chief Charles Michel.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia sends bombers to patrol Belarus airspace as migrant crisis escalates

Two groups of migrants broke through border fences from Belarus into Poland overnight as the escalating crisis took on new, militarised dimensions with reports of violence and gunfire on the ground and Russian bombers deployed to fly overhead.Poland said the migrants were quickly identified and arrested near the village of Bialowieza, before being returned to the Belarusian border. They were carrying wire-cutting instruments, a spokesperson for the Polish border service said. Both sides accused the other of inhumane treatment of the estimated 4,000 migrants who are trying to cross the border with the European Union. The rising hostility spurred...
MILITARY
