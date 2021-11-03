How Sweet It Is.....................

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. The women of The View aren't buying Kyle Rittenhouse's testimony that he acted in self-defense when he shot three people, killing two, in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Longtime co-host Joy Behar was particularly clear that she believes Rittenhouse's breakdown on the stand amounts to nothing more than "crocodile tears," from someone expressing remorse only when convenient. "That acting job with the crying, I can't even look at it," said Behar. "That is one of the worst acting jobs I've ever seen."
