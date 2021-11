A supermarket is planning to trial the use of seaweed to potentially help reduce the amount of methane produced by cattle.Morrisons is funding the three-year experiment with Queen’s University Belfast to find out how effective feeding cows seaweed from the Irish and British coasts will be in cutting emissions of the greenhouse gas.Methane is 30 times more effective in trapping heat into the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.The research programme, led by Professor Sharon Huws and Dr Katerina Theodoridou of the Institute for Global Food Security (IGFS) at the university, will also see if feeding cattle seaweed would improve the animals’...

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO