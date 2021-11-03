CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Amid Sports Streaming Drama, Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley Reaffirms “Critical Mass” For Direct-To-Consumer Launch In 2022, Cites “Ample Liquidity”

By Dade Hayes
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cTg9a_0clJItWm00

Sinclair Broadcast Group CEO Chris Ripley said the company’s regional sports networks division has “ample liquidity” to keep operating and reaffirmed plans for a major streaming launch next spring.

Speaking with analysts during the company’s third-quarter earnings call, Ripley said the company currently has direct-to-consumer streaming rights to four Major League Baseball teams. Sinclair is negotiating with additional teams and plans to roll out a streaming service by Opening Day in April. The move would represent a significant shift in the power dynamics in the world of pay-TV sports, a multi-billion-dollar sector disrupted by cord-cutting and streaming.

“We do think we have critical mass in terms of rights to launch a product and that’s what we intend to do,” Ripley said. As to the financial condition of Diamond, which has been in talks with creditors and investors about its $8 billion debt load, the CEO said there is “ample liquidity at Diamond for the next 12 months, so we’re good there.” Sinclair’s “current expectation,” he continued, is that rights to 10 additional teams’ games will be added as part of broader carriage negotiations involving teams and Major League Baseball. The timeline is aggressive given that the 2022 season will start in less than five months.

He added that Sinclair expects to “get to the finish line with the NHL and NBA,” firming up rights to stream more than 30 teams’ games. Sinclair, like other pay-TV programmers, provides streaming rights to those who pay for a bundle subscription, but the transformative shift is expected to be when sports fans can view action via a separate package. ESPN, for example, remains primarily a feature of the pay-TV bundle, despite Disney’s aggressive moves in streaming.

Sinclair led a consortium of investors in the $10.6 billion acquisition of the 21 RSNs long operated by Fox and sold by Disney as part of its 2018 deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox. The networks were renamed for Bally’s in a branding deal with the gaming company. While RSNs were a business phenomenon when they started out more than two decades ago and still generate considerable cash flow, linear ratings have suffered and more and more pay-TV operators have balked at steep carriage fees. The Bally’s networks have gone dark on several internet-delivered packages and have been at an impasse with Dish Network for the past two years.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred threw an inside fastball at Sinclair in an appearance last month at CAA’s World Congress of Sports, a conference in New York. Addressing talks for both linear and streaming broadcasts, he said, “We’ve been very clear with them from the beginning that we see both those sets of rights as extraordinarily valuable to baseball, and we’re not just going to throw them in to help Sinclair out.” Manfred also flagged the “excessive leverage” on Diamond, which he said “has produced headlines that are more negative” about baseball.

In the quarter, Sinclair reported flat revenue of $1.535 billion, which fell short of Wall Street analysts’ consensus forecast. A loss of 75 cents a share exceeded expectations for a loss of 86 cents. In addition to Diamond, Sinclair operates the second-largest portfolio of local TV stations in the U.S. as well as various other digital and TV holdings.

Ad revenue dropped 11% compared with the same quarter in 2020, coming in at $446 million, with Sinclair blaming the drop on the absence of political revenues. Core advertising rose 11% to $434 million.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Former Mondo Media CEO John Evershed Joins ‘The Liberator’ Producer Trioscope

EXCLUSIVE: Trioscope, the company behind Netflix animated drama The Liberator, has brought in two new hires. Animation veteran and former Mondo Media CEO John Evershed joins as Chief Strategy Officer and Taylor Church joins as Vice President of Production. Evershed will oversee Trioscope’s corporate strategy, including financing, international co-productions and business development. He previously served as the CEO of Mondo Media, where he oversaw the channel’s formation on VRV – WarnerMedia’s SVOD aggregation platform, generated 5B views on YouTube and raising more than $100 million in company and project financing. He also produced originals for Adult Swim, MTV, Syfy and IFC. Church will supervise all facets of production...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Looks To Head Off Disney+ Angst By Touting 2022 Global Spread, Preschool Push

Bear with us. That was basically the message from Disney CEO Bob Chapek as he sought to allay Wall Street anxiety about a sharp decline in growth at streaming service Disney+. The service added just 2.1 million subscribers during the fiscal fourth quarter, reaching 118.1 million. “We’re real pleased with where we’re sitting, but again, it’s not going to be a linear rate quarter to quarter,” Chapek told analysts during the company’s quarterly earnings call. A resurgence in growth “is really going to come in the third and fourth quarters” of the next fiscal year. Global expansion will be a major driver in...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Disney+ Growth Slows Sharply; Service Now At 118.1M Global Subscribers

Disney reported reaching 118.1 million global subscribers with its flagship streaming service Disney+ about two years after it launched. That’s just 2.1 million more than the company reported in August as of the end of its fiscal third quarter, a dramatic but not-unexpected slowdown. The company divulged the streaming numbers as part of its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report. The results fell short of Wall Street analysts’ expectations. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected 126 million Disney+ subscribers. ESPN+ came in at 17.1 million subscribers, ahead of analysts’ forecast. Hulu is at 43.8 million, including both the on-demand service and live TV package. While that...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
Deadline

David Zaslav Vows To Be “Very Hands-On” And LA-Based In Running Warner Bros Discovery; Future CNN Boss Calls Fox News An “Advocacy Network, Not A News Network”

David Zaslav, Hollywood’s man of the hour due to Discovery’s pending merger with WarnerMedia, declared he will mostly live in LA by 2022 and be “very hands-on” in running the combined entity. Speaking with veteran media writer Ken Auletta at the Paley Center for Media’s online International Council Summit, Zaslav expanded on his comments in recent months. He has often mentioned having bought Woodland, the Beverly Hills home long owned by late Paramount chief Robert Evans and talked of having an office on the Warner lot. But today’s discussion put a finer point on all of that. “I’m moving to California,” Zaslav...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery CEO Moving to L.A. After WarnerMedia Merger: “I’m Going to Be Very Hands-On”

Discovery CEO David Zaslav will move to Los Angeles to run the new content giant to be created by the merger with AT&T’s WarnerMedia, which is expected to close by mid-2022, the executive said Wednesday. “I am moving to California,” specifically L.A., with an office on the studio lot, because “that is where the content is made, this is a content company,” the man who will be CEO of the combined Warner Bros. Discovery told the Paley Center’s Paley International Council Summit in a session that was webcast. “I’m going to be very hands-on.” He added: “The better our content is,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Disney Will Boost Investment in Disney Plus Through 2024, Focusing on Global Content Expansion

Disney CEO Bob Chapek told investors Wednesday that the company is increasing its multibillion-dollar spending on content for Disney Plus as it adds more local and regional content for worldwide audiences. Last December, Disney projected it would spend between $8 billion-$9 billion on content for its premiere streaming service in its fiscal year 2024, and Chapek said that amount would now rise. “As you know, we announced at our last Investor Day that we expect our total content expense to be between $8 and $9 billion in fiscal 2024, and we will now be increasing that investment further, with the primary driver...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Sports#Critical Mass#Nhl#Drama#Sinclair Broadcast Group#Major League Baseball#Diamond#Nba#Espn
Deadline

AMC Entertainment Sees Q3 Sales Surge, Losses Narrow Amid Theatrical Recovery; CEO Says Chain Welcomed 40M Moviegoers Globally

AMC Entertainment saw revenue jump to $763 million last quarter, beating Wall Street forecasts on a strong movie slate and accelerating theatrical recovery. Adjusted EPS losses of 44 cents a share shrank from a loss of $8.41 a year ago. Analysts had anticipated sales of $708 million with an EPS loss of 53 cents. As of quarter’s end on September 30, AMC operated 596 domestic theatres and 351 internationally. Substantially all of them were open for the entirety of the third quarter. Some 40 million moviegoers attended during the quarter. Aron said the world’s largest chain is also encouraged by the results from...
RETAIL
Sportico

Sinclair Stays the Course on DTC Launch Despite RSN Headwinds

Sinclair Broadcast Group remains bullish on launching a new direct-to-consumer service before Opening Day of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, but as CEO Chris Ripley acknowledged Wednesday, the owner of the Bally Sports RSNs still has a lot of ground to make up on the streaming rights front. Speaking to investors on Sinclair’s third-quarter earnings call, Ripley said the company has secured DTC streaming rights for four of its 14 MLB franchise partners, before adding that negotiations are underway with the other 10 clubs. “Our expectation there is that we will accumulate more direct-to-consumer rights as teams renew,” Ripley said. While...
MLB
RealGM

Kevin Durant Launches $200M SPAC For Sports, Consumer Tech

Kevin Durant and Thirty Five Ventures partner Rich Kleiman have filed for a special purpose acquisition company in partnership with LionTree, a media-focused investment bank. The SPAC wants to pursue “technology-enabled platforms, disrupting the traditional worlds of sports, health, wellness, food, commerce and culture through their unique relationship with the consumer,” according to the SEC filing. “We believe the unique reach, influence access, prominence and investing track record of Mr. Durant and Mr. Kleiman, combined with the extensive scope of LionTree’s relationships, strategic network and proprietary deal flow, makes us a highly unique and differentiated partner.”
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Sports
mediapost.com

Sinclair: 4 RSN Baseball Streaming Deals, But Q3 Ad Revenues Down 5%

Sinclair Broadcast Group’s regional sports networks (RSNs) -- which continue to be a concern for investors -- witnessed slightly lower advertising revenues, 5% to $118 million, in the third quarter. RSNs distribution revenues grew 6% to $633 million, which includes $14 million in rebates to distributors, due to minimum game...
MLB
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery CEO Says Kevin Mayer Joining as Streaming Consultant Amid WarnerMedia Merger

Discovery is bringing on former Disney top executive and his “old friend” Kevin Mayer to consult on the future of streaming at the company as it moves closer to its planned merger with WarnerMedia, CEO David Zaslav said on Wednesday. He said Mayer has committed to bringing his expertise on windowing and packaging and the like, acquired during his experience launching Disney+, to the company, which will help the team fine-tune its direct-to-consumer strategy. “Kevin has a big brain,” Zaslav said, also joking about how the executive is busy with various jobs, including as chairman of sports streamer DAZN. “He’s super...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Direct-to-Consumer Might be the Key to Under Armour’s North American Turnaround

Under Armour’s direct-to-consumer strategy is paying off. In the footwear and apparel maker’s latest earnings report, executives highlighted the success of the brand’s DTC business, which grew 12% to $604 million in Q3. Compared to 2019, DTC business was up 31% during the period. Overall, revenue in Q3 was up 8% to $1.5 billion year over year. The DTC growth, executives explained, was due to strong sales from Under Armour branded stores. At the same time, e-commerce declined 4% to represent 33% of the company’s total direct-to-consumer business. Fewer discounts helped improve margins across the board. “Overall, we’re pleased that our strategies towards improved...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Direct-to-consumer darling Allbirds takes flight in IPO

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Allbirds, the direct-to-consumer shoemaker best known for its eco-friendly wool sneakers and slip-ons, saw shares take off on Wednesday in their trading debut, tapping into investors' insatiable appetite for fast growth stories despite ongoing losses.
BUSINESS
Variety

ViacomCBS Renews Twitter Content Deal for Live Events, Shows

ViacomCBS and Twitter announced a multiyear renewal of their global agreement under which the media conglomerate will continue to deliver premium digital content from its tentpole live events, shows and franchises on the social network. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The partnership covers all global markets in which Twitter and ViacomCBS operate. Content under the pact will come from ViacomCBS’s portfolio of entertainment, news and sports brands, including BET, CBS Television Network, CBS News, CBS Sports, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV — including the MTV Video Music Awards — Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Channel 5, Network 10 and Telefe. In addition, under...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Paramount Hires Jenny Tartikoff As EVP Global Communications

Paramount has made official what has been buzzing around town since Sunday and that’s former Universal SVP Global Communications Jenny Tartikoff is taking the reins as the Melrose Ave. lot’s new EVP Global Communications in the wake of Brian Robbins being promoted to CEO of the studio. Tartikoff starts on Nov. 15 and will report directly to Robbins. She fills the Corp Comms exec spot left by Chris Petrikin, who exited Paramount Pictures as their chief spokesperson in the wake of Jim Gianopulos’ departure as studio Chairman and CEO in early September. Tartikoff will oversee all the studio’s corporate communication strategies...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney+ Subscriber Growth Slows, Company Misses Wall Street Expectations

Disney posted muted earnings last quarter (ended Sept. 30), as sluggish growth at Disney+ led the company to miss Wall Street earnings expectations. The entertainment giant posted revenue of $18.53 billion, and earnings per share of $0.37. Wall Street consensus was for an EPS of $0.51 and earnings of $18.79 billion. Still, Disney’s overall business remains up significantly from the same quarter a year ago, when the pandemic was impacting nearly every sector of the company, from closed theme parks to light TV slates to advertisers still sitting on the sidelines. On the company’s quarterly earnings call, CEO Bob Chapek hyped up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Deadline

Deadline

26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy