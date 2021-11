Editor's Note: Carolina Schmidt is the Minister of Environment for Chile and a board member for the Platform for Accelerating the Circular Economy (PACE). The latest IPCC report is frighteningly clear: without urgent action, the world could lose entire countries to climate change due to rising sea levels, deadly flooding and widespread fires from extreme temperatures. The world is already moving in this direction, as severe floods and fires are happening more frequently with a current average warming of just 1.1 degrees C. If countries achieve their pre COP26 climate plans, known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs), warming will only be limited to 2.4 degrees C by 2100. This is well past the 1.5 degrees C threshold necessary to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO