Illinois health officials recommend COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11 following CDC clearance. Here’s where to find one

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Wednesday it is adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation for children ages 5 through 11 to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The announcement comes following the FDA’s expansion of the emergency use authorization for the vaccine for children. Previously, the Pfizer vaccine was only authorized for use in individuals ages 12 and older.

The vaccine for children, ages 5 through 11, is a smaller dose — a third of the dose for individuals 12 and older. The vaccine is administered as a series of two doses, 3 weeks apart.

“I encourage parents who may have questions about COVID-19 vaccines for their children to talk with a pediatrician or family doctor,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Medical experts and scientists have reviewed the data, which included clinical trials with more than 3,000 children receiving the vaccine, and have recommended the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children. While most children do not suffer severe COVID-19 illness, some do. We also know children are great transmitters and can unknowingly infect people who could suffer severe illness. We need as many people as possible, including children, to be vaccinated to stop the spread of the virus and end this pandemic.”

COVID-19 vaccinations for those 5 years and older will be available at local health departments, many pharmacies, pediatrician offices, Federally Qualified Health Centers, and from other providers who offer the Pfizer vaccine.

Here where you can find a vaccine for your child in Chicago

Family health care providers – CDPH recommends families first reach out to their pediatrician or family medical provider to see if appointments are available.

CPS sites – CPS’ regional vaccination clinics and mobile school-based events will begin offering the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 to 11 starting on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Use this link to view the schedule for the clinics.

Use this link to view the schedule for mobile events.

Visit cps.edu/vaccinations for more information and vaccine opportunities.

Local pharmacies – Across the city, many pharmacy locations already have vaccines and more will receive doses in the coming weeks. Each has their own registration.

Walgreens: Register online , call your local Walgreens or 1-800-925-4733.

CVS: Register online , call your local CVS or 1-800-679-9691.

Mariano’s: Register online .

Walmart: Call 1-833-886-0023, Option 1.

Chicago Costco Pharmacies: Register online for an appointment or call a pharmacy directly.

Select children’s hospitals will host pediatric vaccine events – check hospital websites for dates and more information.

CDPH will host family vaccination clinics at City Colleges of Chicago . These events will offer pediatric COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines, as well as Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and booster doses to all Chicagoans. You must be 18 or older to receive a J&J vaccine. All clinics will be open 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Registration is required and will begin on Nov. 5 at www.chi.gov/YouthVax .

Saturday, Nov. 13 – Richard J. Daley College, 7500 S Pulaski Rd.

Sunday, Nov. 14 – Wilbur Wright College, 4300 N Narragansett Ave.

Saturday, Nov. 20 – Kennedy-King College, 6301 S Halsted St.

Sunday, Nov. 21 – Olive-Harvey College, 10001 S Woodlawn Ave.

Saturday, Dec. 4 – Richard J. Daley College, 7500 S Pulaski Rd.

Sunday, Dec. 5 – Wilbur Wright College, 4300 N Narragansett Ave.

Saturday, Dec. 11 – Kennedy-King College, 6301 S Halsted St.

Sunday, Dec. 12 – Olive-Harvey College, 10001 S Woodlawn Ave.

Saturday, Dec. 18 – Truman College, 1145 W Wilson Ave.

Sunday, Dec. 19 – Malcolm X College, 1900 W Jackson Blvd.

Saturday, Jan. 8 – Truman College, 1145 W Wilson Ave.

Sunday, Jan. 9 – Malcolm X College, 1900 W Jackson Blvd.

Starting Nov. 15, CDPH’s in-home vaccination program , Protect Chicago At Home , will also offer pediatric vaccination for all children age 5 to 11. Make an at-home appointment at Chicago.gov/AtHome or by calling 312-746-4835.



Standing CDPH immunization clinics will also offer pediatric COVID-19 vaccines by appointment only. This includes:

Uptown WIC 845 W. Wilson Ave., 2nd Level (call 312-742-3227 for an appointment).

Greater Lawn WIC 4150 W. 55th St. (call 312-745-1477 for an appointment).

Starting Nov. 15, all CDPH-sponsored community event s will offer pediatric vaccinations. For the calendar of community events, visit Chicago.gov/VaxCalendar .

All 5-to-11-year-olds will be eligible for $100 in Visa gift cards ($50 card for each dose) when receiving their vaccine at CDPH events or clinics. Please note, booster doses, while available at CDPH events and through Protect Chicago At Home, do not qualify for incentives.

At most vaccination locations, parents must accompany the child. Exceptions include CPS school-located vaccination clinics, school-based health centers, and some healthcare providers with signed consent forms from a parent or guardian.

In clinical trials, the Pfizer vaccine was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children ages 5 through 11. Side effects commonly reported in children were generally mild to moderate and included injection site pain (sore arm), redness and swelling, fatigue, headache, muscle and/or joint pain, chills, and fever. Side effects occurred within two days after vaccination and went away within a day or two.

