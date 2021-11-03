CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois health officials recommend COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11 following CDC clearance. Here’s where to find one

By WGN Web Desk
WGN News
WGN News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XFE9R_0clJI1O900

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Wednesday it is adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation for children ages 5 through 11 to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The announcement comes following the FDA’s expansion of the emergency use authorization for the vaccine for children. Previously, the Pfizer vaccine was only authorized for use in individuals ages 12 and older.

US gives final clearance to Pfizer COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11

The vaccine for children, ages 5 through 11, is a smaller dose — a third of the dose for individuals 12 and older. The vaccine is administered as a series of two doses, 3 weeks apart.

“I encourage parents who may have questions about COVID-19 vaccines for their children to talk with a pediatrician or family doctor,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Medical experts and scientists have reviewed the data, which included clinical trials with more than 3,000 children receiving the vaccine, and have recommended the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children. While most children do not suffer severe COVID-19 illness, some do. We also know children are great transmitters and can unknowingly infect people who could suffer severe illness. We need as many people as possible, including children, to be vaccinated to stop the spread of the virus and end this pandemic.”

COVID-19 vaccinations for those 5 years and older will be available at local health departments, many pharmacies, pediatrician offices, Federally Qualified Health Centers, and from other providers who offer the Pfizer vaccine.

Here where you can find a vaccine for your child in Chicago

Family health care providers – CDPH recommends families first reach out to their pediatrician or family medical provider to see if appointments are available.

CPS sites – CPS’ regional vaccination clinics and mobile school-based events will begin offering the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 to 11 starting on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Local pharmacies – Across the city, many pharmacy locations already have vaccines and more will receive doses in the coming weeks. Each has their own registration.

CVS, Walgreens offering COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11

Select children’s hospitals will host pediatric vaccine events – check hospital websites for dates and more information.

CDPH will host family vaccination clinics at City Colleges of Chicago . These events will offer pediatric COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines, as well as Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and booster doses to all Chicagoans. You must be 18 or older to receive a J&J vaccine. All clinics will be open 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Registration is required and will begin on Nov. 5 at www.chi.gov/YouthVax .

  • Saturday, Nov. 13 – Richard J. Daley College, 7500 S Pulaski Rd.
  • Sunday, Nov. 14 – Wilbur Wright College, 4300 N Narragansett Ave.
  • Saturday, Nov. 20 – Kennedy-King College, 6301 S Halsted St.
  • Sunday, Nov. 21 – Olive-Harvey College, 10001 S Woodlawn Ave.
  • Saturday, Dec. 4 – Richard J. Daley College, 7500 S Pulaski Rd.
  • Sunday, Dec. 5 – Wilbur Wright College, 4300 N Narragansett Ave.
  • Saturday, Dec. 11 – Kennedy-King College, 6301 S Halsted St.
  • Sunday, Dec. 12 – Olive-Harvey College, 10001 S Woodlawn Ave.
  • Saturday, Dec. 18 – Truman College, 1145 W Wilson Ave.
  • Sunday, Dec. 19 – Malcolm X College, 1900 W Jackson Blvd.
  • Saturday, Jan. 8 – Truman College, 1145 W Wilson Ave.
  • Sunday, Jan. 9 – Malcolm X College, 1900 W Jackson Blvd.

Starting Nov. 15, CDPH’s in-home vaccination program , Protect Chicago At Home , will also offer pediatric vaccination for all children age 5 to 11. Make an at-home appointment at Chicago.gov/AtHome or by calling 312-746-4835.

Standing CDPH immunization clinics will also offer pediatric COVID-19 vaccines by appointment only. This includes:
Uptown WIC 845 W. Wilson Ave., 2nd Level (call 312-742-3227 for an appointment).
Greater Lawn WIC 4150 W. 55th St. (call 312-745-1477 for an appointment).

Starting Nov. 15, all CDPH-sponsored community event s will offer pediatric vaccinations. For the calendar of community events, visit Chicago.gov/VaxCalendar .

All 5-to-11-year-olds will be eligible for $100 in Visa gift cards ($50 card for each dose) when receiving their vaccine at CDPH events or clinics. Please note, booster doses, while available at CDPH events and through Protect Chicago At Home, do not qualify for incentives.

At most vaccination locations, parents must accompany the child. Exceptions include CPS school-located vaccination clinics, school-based health centers, and some healthcare providers with signed consent forms from a parent or guardian.

In clinical trials, the Pfizer vaccine was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children ages 5 through 11. Side effects commonly reported in children were generally mild to moderate and included injection site pain (sore arm), redness and swelling, fatigue, headache, muscle and/or joint pain, chills, and fever. Side effects occurred within two days after vaccination and went away within a day or two.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Vaccines
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
WGN News

Retired CPD horses helping fellow first responders focus on mental health

PALOS HILLS, Ill. — After years spent protecting the city streets, two retired police horses continue their commitment to service and have found a new path at New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding Foundation. Chicago firefighter Traci Hill comes to the foundation to destress and connect with her fellow first responder, Bosak. “Bosak is he is so […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

MedWatch Daily Digest: Health consequences of surviving childhood cancer — and more

For Tuesday, Nov. 9, WGN’s Medical Reporter Dina Bair has the latest on new information, including: According to Rockefeller University researchers, if the treatment includes radiation, there could be a lasting medical impact. Childhood cancer survivors experience various metabolic challenges including heart disease and diabetes, even as otherwise healthy adults.  Exposure in utero to hydroxyprogesterone, a […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WGN News

Chicago Police Department cancels days off, bracing for Rittenhouse verdict

CHICAGO — Chicago police appear to be bracing for a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, according to the city’s largest police union. The Chicago Police Department canceled regularly scheduled days off starting Friday and through the weekend. An internal memo sent to rank and file officers does not mention the Rittenhouse trial. However, the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago travel advisory now at 40 states, 1 territory

CHICAGO — The Chicago Department of Public Health removed Arkansas from its weekly COVID-19 travel advisory Tuesday. The advisory stands at 40 states and one territory.   Alabama, Mississippi, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Virginia, all with daily COVID case rates of under 15 per 100,000 population, are eligible to come off the travel advisory next week. States are […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccinations#Idph#Chicago Family#Cdph#Cps
WGN News

Pritzker uses global stage to lure clean energy investors, jobs to Illinois while GOP critics attack him on social media

GLASGOW, Scotland (NEXSTAR) — On the largest stage of his political career, Governor J.B. Pritzker promoted Illinois as a state that is open for business to climate-friendly investors and companies in the clean energy sector. Pritzker earned an invitation to address a side group at the United Nations Climate Change Conference along with three other […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WGN News

Massive Comcast outage reported across Chicago area, 6 states

CHICAGO — A massive Comcast outage has been reported across six states, including Illinois. The outage started around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and is affecting internet, TV and phones. The company’s outage map shows outages across the country. A WGN employee said their school district sent text messages alerting parents that a Comcast outage is […]
POLITICS
WGN News

Comcast services restored after massive outage

CHICAGO — A massive Comcast outage impacted six states, including Illinois, Tuesday morning. The outage started around 7:30 a.m. and affected internet, TV and phones. As of 11 a.m., Comcast services was reported to be restored for impacted customers. A WGN employee said their school district sent text messages alerting parents that a Comcast outage […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy