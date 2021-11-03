Infobip Continues Exponential Growth Journey with Definitive Agreement to Purchase Peerless Network and Raises Additional $500m

The enterprise automation platform will use funds to further expand operations in EMEA and open up offices in Benelux and the Nordics. Workato, the leader in enterprise automation, today announced $200 million in Series E funding led by Battery Ventures, with equal participation from Insight Partners, Altimeter Capital and Tiger Global. Geodesic Capital and Redpoint Ventures also participated in this round of financing. The new funding values Workato at $5.7 billion and comes just nine months after its $110 million Series D. Workato has raised over $420 million in total funding to date.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO