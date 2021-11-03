CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firestone Walker unveils 2022 edition of ‘Brewmaster’s Collective’ beer club

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
 8 days ago
Left to right: Barrel Program Manager Eric Ponce, Brewmaster Matt Bryndildson, and Master Blender Jim Crooks.

– Firestone Walker this week announced the 2022 edition of its Brewmaster’s Collective, a beer club that connects the brewery’s most interesting brews with its most passionate followers. Open enrollment in the Brewmaster’s Collective began on Tuesday at FirestoneBeer.com and ends on Dec. 31, 2021.

“The first year of the club has been a huge success, and our aim is to take the experience to another level in 2022,” said Brewmaster Matt Brynildson.

Limited to California residents in 2021, the Brewmaster’s Collective is now open to residents in eight additional states Kentucky, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia and Washington DC.

Exclusive beers & benefits

A 2022 annual membership in the Brewmaster’s Collective costs $575 (or $625 in installments) plus tax and shipping. A membership includes six collections, a welcome pack and a birthday gift, spanning 31 individual small-batch beers, including 17 member exclusives. Each collection also includes special tasting glasses, food pairings or club merchandise, as well as virtual or onsite taste-along sessions with the brewers.

Members enjoy an array of additional benefits, including 15 percent off Firestone Walker beer and merchandise purchases and 10% off Taproom food purchases; complimentary Paso Robles brewery tours; members-only ticketed dinners and events; and monthly member happy hours at all three Firestone Walker locations.

2022 club highlights

The 2022 season of the Brewmaster’s Collective begins with a “Welcome Pack” that features Collective Choice, a bourbon barrel-aged ale infused with vanilla, cocoa, cardamom and sea salt, as chosen by 2021 club members. The pack also includes a 2022 membership card, a tasting journal, a bottle stopper and a club logo gift.

Each successive collection features five different small-batch beers, inclusive of three barrel-aged beers from Firestone Walker’s Vintage program and two beers from the Barrelworks wild ale cellar. Of the 31 total beers slated for 2022, 10 will be made in collaboration with other breweries such as pFriem, The Bruery, Beachwood, Highland Park and Side Project as well as WhistlePig Farm distillery.

Overviews of each collection can be viewed at www.firestonebeer.com/brewmasters-collective.

“The Brewmaster’s Collective has proven to be a dream come true,” Brynildson said. “It’s not only an incredible platform for personally connecting with craft enthusiasts, it gives us a runway to unleash our imaginations as brewers. These are going to be some of the most inventive and creative beers we’ve ever produced in our 25 years.”

