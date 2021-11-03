CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famecast Media and HipHopTV Form Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize the Music and Creator Economies

By Globe Newswire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamecast Media, an intelligent audience monetization platform and network, announced a strategic partnership with HipHopTV and the launch of HipHopTV.com (a new artist ecosystem built around hip-hop music, lifestyle, sports, and culture) powered by Famecast’s FAME (Fan Amplification Monetization Engagement) Platform. FAME helps content creators, including hip-hop musical artists, turn their...

