Jacksonville man wins $1 million playing Mega Millions (Micah Young, DVM/Getty Images)

Another day, another Jacksonville lottery winner.

The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday that Junior Francois, 48, claimed a $1 million prize following a Mega Millions drawing Oct. 5. Francois’ winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at a Winn-Dixie on Fort Caroline Road.

Mega Millions has generated more than $761 million for education and has awarded more than $772 million in prizes to 60 million players. The next drawing will be held Friday, Nov. 15, with an estimated $84 million jackpot.

More stories on other local lottery winners:

Florida Lottery announces Jacksonville winner (yes, another one)

ABOUT THE FLORIDA LOTTERY

The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $40 billion to enhance education and sending more than 880,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program. The Florida Lottery reinvests 99 percent of its revenue back into Florida’s economy through prize payouts, commissions to more than 13,000 Florida retailers and transfers to education. Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $77.6 billion in prizes and more than 3,000 people millionaires. For more information, please visit www.flalottery.com.

©2021 Cox Media Group