CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

mmorpg.com
 7 days ago

Can you believe it's been almost exactly 10...

www.mmorpg.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamefreaks365.com

The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands DLC out now

The latest DLC in the Gates of Oblivion storyline has come to a cataclysmic conclusion to this year-long adventure. The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands, the last DLC for ESO‘s year-long narrative, “Gates of Oblivion,” was published today by the developer, now owned by Microsoft. In this action-packed 20-hour climax, players...
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition showcases Creation Club content in latest video

Bethesda has released a new video exploring the new additions for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim‘s upcoming Anniversary Edition next week. This updated package will celebrate the RPG’s tenth anniversary, and include four new Creation Club creations. These include the 2019 Saints and Seducers pack with armour sets, weapons, enemies and more. The Rare Curios pack meanwhile includes new, rare items available in the Khajit Caverns.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

When Does The Elder Scrolls Online Take Place?

The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) timeframe seems a bit confusing at first glance. When exactly does it take place?. For many of us, ESO has been scratching that Elder Scrolls itch while we bide our time waiting for the next main installment. As time goes on, we seem to be no closer to The Elder Scrolls 6, and thus our next solo adventure in the world of Tamriel. Luckily, The Elder Scrolls Online has been a saving grace, allowing us to roam around both new and familar regions of the world.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skyrim#Creation Club
dexerto.com

Elder Scrolls 6, FF7R & Gears 6 release dates potentially leaked

The release dates for Elder Scrolls 6, the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and Gears 6 have potentially been leaked. Many games have seen their release dates delayed over the past two years, with fans chomping at the bit to get their hands on their favorites. And with those delays, lots...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Trailer Hypes up Imminent Launch

Very few games have the kind of longevity and shelf life that The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim does. Bethesda’s open world fantasy RPG remains an excellent game to go back to to this day, and Bethesda certainly leverages that fact every chance it gets, with the game having received a large number of re-releases on various platforms over the years.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
gaminginstincts.com

Bethesda Wants To Go “Deeper” With Next Elder Scrolls

Bethesda might be full speed ahead when it comes to making sure their upcoming sci-fi RPG Starfield is able to release on time later next year in 2022, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t also thinking about Elder Scrolls VI, which will be their next project. During an interview on IGN Unfiltered, Todd Howard seemed willing to discuss plans for their next game in the long-running high fantasy RPG.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy