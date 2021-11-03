CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reclaim.ai Report Reveals Meeting Hours Increased 25.3%, Leading to 13.2% Longer Workdays

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company launches Smart 1:1 Meetings, a new feature to help combat digital burnout as a result of longer workdays, more meetings, and increased rescheduling & cancellation rates. Reclaim.ai, an intelligent productivity and time blocking app for Google Calendar used by over 6,000 companies worldwide, today released a free...

martechseries.com

Cheddar News

Social Network Nextdoor 'Growing the Neighborhood' by Going Public

Hyperlocal social networking platform Nextdoor made its public debut on the NYSE via a SPAC merger with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II on Monday. CEO Sarah Friar joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about what drove the company to a public offering and growing the platform on a global scale. "This allows us to not go back after investing and growing the neighborhood," Friar said. She also talked about the app's pandemic success and the fact that people have stuck around as businesses reopened on a larger scale.
BlogHer

Four Ways Creators Can Use LinkedIn to Grow Their Audiences

In today’s online environment, content is king, so it’s no surprise that creators are seeking increased tools and outlets to spark engagement and reach new heights. With a vast audience of over 774 million members worldwide and chock-full of posts, videos, courses, and articles shared each day, LinkedIn is an incredibly powerful platform for creators. Our creators are what keeps the LinkedIn ecosystem alive and thriving, so we’re continuing to focus on ways to foster their success and growth. Over the past year, LinkedIn has put a focus on building new creator-first tools and resources like creator mode to help people...
martechseries.com

Creative Elements Found to Have a Direct Impact on e-Commerce Holiday Campaign Performance

New Study by Intelligent Creative Leader VidMob Reveals Video Advertising is More Effective than Static Ads in Driving Purchase Rates. VidMob, the leading platform for Intelligent Creative, announced the results of a study that revealed specific creative elements that currently have significant impact on e-commerce advertising campaign performance. VidMob’s latest study analyzed ads that generated over 3.2 billion impressions across Facebook, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and Facebook Audience Network during the holiday timeframe. VidMob observed that for this time period and industry vertical, video ads can be more effective for driving sales compared to static ads. Additionally, the data show that the design of an ad, such as leading with text in frame for video ads, can also dramatically increase performance. The way audiences respond to creative signals is influenced by a variety of factors such as ad format, placement, and context, and marketers are adopting the practice of ongoing monitoring of creative performance.
martechseries.com

Moloco Report: Since iOS 14.6, Advertising Costs for Casual Games Dropped 38% and Jumped 78% for Core Games

A new report from Moloco traces changing ad spend trends and predicts how advertisers should adapt to stay profitable in the post-IDFA landscape. Moloco, a leader in machine learning and growth solutions for mobile marketers, found that Casual game advertising costs have declined 38% since the release of iOS 14.6, while Core game advertising costs have increased 78%. These and other insights are featured in Moloco’s newly released report, “Post-IDFA Mobile Game Advertising Costs: Casual vs Core.” The report analyzed programmatic advertising data to better understand the impact that Apple’s latest privacy restrictions have had on the cost of user acquisition for mobile game marketers.
martechseries.com

New Research Shows a Persistent Gap between Business Perceptions and Customer Experiences

In a follow-up to previous research, [24]7.ai found that customer experience has not significantly improved, and many digital transformations have stalled. [24]7.ai, Inc., a recognized leader in Omnichannel conversational AI and contact center services, announced new research examining the differences between businesses’ perceptions of customer experience they delivered and what customers experienced. The report titled “The CX Reality Check: Momentum Interrupted” is based on surveys of 500 customer experience leaders across Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States, contrasted with 500 consumers in those same markets. As a follow up to a 2020 study, the research found that customer experience has not significantly improved, and many digital transformations have stalled.
martechseries.com

AudioEye Releases Issue Reporting which Brings Unprecedented Level of Transparency and Insights into Web Accessibility

Issue Reporting enables companies to continuously monitor problems and resolve them quickly. AudioEye, the industry-leading digital accessibility platform, today unveiled Issue Reporting to help companies continuously detect, track, and monitor accessibility issues on their websites. The new feature provides a centralized dashboard view and real-time status updates, making it easy for businesses to keep their sites accessible to visitors with disabilities and comply with WCAG accessibility guidelines.
martechseries.com

Klaxoon Launches Next-Generation Meetings Workshop Platform for Hybrid Work, Based on More Than 10 Million Hosted Workshops

Seeking to revolutionize remote, in-person and hybrid meetings, company expands in the U.S. with CEO and key executives. Klaxoon, the workshop collaboration company, today announced the preview of the world’s first all-in-one virtual collaborative meeting workshop platform that enables organizations to seamlessly blend in-person and remote work with asynchronous, persistent, and flexible platforms. Klaxoon is the first cloud workshop platform that brings together previously disparate functions into one cohesive platform to support today’s hybrid work including a virtual whiteboard, surveys, memos, along with video and audio.
martechseries.com

OneScreen.ai Adds $3M in Funding to Build First-of-its-kind Media Marketplace for Billboards, Buses, Blimps, and More

OneScreen.ai, a SaaS-enabled B2B marketplace provider for out-of-home (OOH) advertising, has raised an additional $3 million in seed funding to create the first-of-its-kind media platform that brings together the fragmented OOH advertising landscape. The funding, $2.6 million from Asymmetric Capital Partners and $400k from Impellent Ventures, will be used to develop the first streamlined, connected OOH market network, via an all-in-one platform. The startup has raised $4.5 million to date.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
martechseries.com

Kustomer Debuts New Customer Self-Service, Chatbot, Social CX, and SMS Features at Annual Kustomer NOW Conference

New Features Enable Businesses to Communicate Proactively and Deliver More Personalized Customer Experiences Across Additional Channels. Kustomer, the first CRM for personalized customer experiences, today unveiled a wide range of new platform enhancements for chat, social and SMS customer service. New chatbot technology and analytics, social listening tools and automation will help brands meet the increased volume of customer service needs just in time for this year’s holiday shopping season. Kustomer is sharing its new platform features and automation with CX brands, leaders, and influencers at Kustomer NOW, a virtual modern customer experience summit held November 10-11, 2021.
martechseries.com

Ester Digital is Providing Clients With an Outstanding UI/UX Service

Ester Digital is among the top designers, which focuses on solving client’s business goals. Ester Digital proudly announces that the company provides clients with a full set of UI/UX design services. Working in the digital industry since 2015, the agency has strong expertise and extensive experience in bringing design projects to the next level, ensuring excellent user experience, and filling the website with powerful imagery.
Fast Company

Leaders: Get ready for the boomerang that’s coming after the Great Resignation

A record 4.3 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in August. Add that to the 20 million people who voluntarily left their jobs since April, and it’s clear that the U.S. workforce is experiencing a shift of historical proportion. Dubbed the “Great Resignation,” the rapid pace of this trend has dominated headlines, unsettled business leaders, and left many scrambling to adjust to the unprecedented levels of turnover.
martechseries.com

Shark Tank-Funded Bala Taps SoundCommerce to Activate First-Party Customer Marketing and Operations Data

Direct-to-consumer fitness brand Bala is quickly growing its business by creating a personalized approach to customer engagement free from reliance on third-party cookies. Today retail data platform provider SoundCommerce announced Bala, a direct-to-consumer fitness accessories brand, has implemented its technology to accelerate data-driven decision making and optimize every aspect of business operations to key success metrics. This includes better understanding and segmenting customers utilizing first-party data to drive customer engagement and lifetime value.
martechseries.com

Creatopy Launches Ad Design Platform to Solve Industry Pain Points

Ad design solution Creatopy is the go-to platform for scalable, automated end-to-end ad creation. Today marks Creatopy is move to become an ad design platform that helps businesses customize, automate and scale up their ad production and delivery. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Mike Billingsley, Group CEO, OnePulse. With...
beckershospitalreview.com

Labor expenses outpace increases in hours worked by employees: Kaufman Hall

Rising expenses continued to plague hospital finances in September, with hospitals' margins narrowing, according to a Nov. 1 report from healthcare consulting firm Kaufman Hall. Overall in September 2021, hospital expenses grew 11.2 percent when compared to 2020. Labor expenses rose 14.6 percent year over year, and supply expenses increased...
martechseries.com

Pinger Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification

Leading communications app company recognized by employees for its culture, traditions, and collaborative work environment. 100% of Pinger Employees Surveyed Said it’s a Great Place to Work. Pinger, the company behind the popular TextFree, Sideline and Sideline Pro communications apps, has been awarded a Great Place to Work 2021 Certification....
martechseries.com

Newfold Digital Appoints Ed Jay as President Leading Global Strategy and Product

Newfold Digital, a leading web technology company, today announced the appointment of Ed Jay as president reporting directly to CEO Sharon Rowlands. In this role, Jay will be overseeing all global business lines across domains, hosting, websites, and ecommerce delivered via our leading brands, such as Web.com, Bluehost, HostGator, Domain.com and Network Solutions.
martechseries.com

Gemini Data Inc. Announces Release of Gemini Explore™ To Drive Mass Adoption of Graph Technologies

Gemini delivers the next generation of graph technology with accessible and user-friendly data contextualization, integrated with end-to-end data product suite. Gemini Data Inc. announced today the public launch of Gemini Explore™ which delivers intuitive data visualization and contextualization functionality in a simple and interactive interface, designed to enable business users and data scientists alike to tell more compelling stories with their data. Explore represents the next evolution of graph technology, making it easier than ever before to understand complex data relationships and derive insightful information from data, enabling organizations to accelerate their decision making process, increase analytics team efficiency as well as capture new opportunities.
mpamag.com

Report reveals significant increase in mortgage fraud risk

CoreLogic’s latest report revealed a 37.2% year-over-year spike in mortgage fraud risk in the second quarter. At the end of Q2 2021, about one in 120 mortgage applications (approximately 0.83% of all applications) contained fraud – similar to pre-pandemic levels. By comparison, one in 164 applications, or an estimated 0.61% of total applications, were fraudulent in Q2 2020.
martechseries.com

DeepIntent Selected as Exclusive Healthcare DSP for LG Ads Solutions in the U.S.

Effective immediately, DeepIntent will have exclusive rights as the only DSP healthcare advertisers can use to reach LG Ads Solutions’ 20+ million households nationwide. DeepIntent, the leading independent healthcare advertising technology company, today announced its demand side platform (DSP) will have the exclusive ability to purchase healthcare ads through LG Ads Solutions; which provides access to CTV advertising across LG’s wide-reaching lines of connected TVs in the U.S. Marketers using DeepIntent’s DSP will immediately benefit from improved campaign performance and scale with DeepIntent’s proprietary and patented technology, DeepIntent OutcomesTM, combined with priority and exclusive access to LG Ads Solutions’ 20 million CTV households nationwide.
thelily.com

What a software engineer does in a workday

Welcome to The Work Day, a series that charts a single day in various women’s working lives — from gallery owners to stay-at-home parents to chief executives. In this installment, we hear from software engineer Adwoa Buadu, who recorded a workday in November. Interested in contributing to a future installment...
