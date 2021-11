Paul Stanley says that there is no need for KISS to release a new studio album. KISS hasn’t issued a full-length disc of new music since 2012’s “Monster”, which sold 56,000 copies in the United States in its first week of release to land at position No. 3 on The Billboard 200 chart. The band’s previous LP, “Sonic Boom”, opened with 108,000 units back in October 2009 to enter the chart at No. 2. It was KISS‘s highest-charting LP ever.

MUSIC ・ 14 HOURS AGO