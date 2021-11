I am currently holding a PAN-PRA-25 and soon growing to over 30 nodes. We are planning HA also. Can i have Panorama HA for 50 nodes when i add another PAN-PRA-25? Based on my past experience the combination of licenses is not supported. You will have to upgrade by using this license: PAN-PRA-UPG-100 (Panorama upgrade, 25 to 100 devices). In the case you are building HA pair, you will need 2 of the licenses (PAN-PRA-100 for new Panorama node).

COMPUTERS ・ 13 HOURS AGO