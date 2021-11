For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. If you're ready to get your third Moderna booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to further protect yourself against the coronavirus, it now has the green light. A booster dose of the vaccine was authorized by the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The authorization came with guidelines for who is and isn't eligible. We'll walk you through who meets the guidelines for receiving the Moderna booster dose, and when you can get it. We'll also explain mixing and matching vaccines from the different drug-makers.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO