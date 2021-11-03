CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insignia's giant 10-quart air fryer is 53% off right now

By Max McHone
CNET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAir fryers may be one of the trendiest gadgets of late, but the hype is more than just hot air. And this Insignia 10-quart digital air-fryer oven is no exception. Originally priced at a reasonable $130,...

