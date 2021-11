BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team will play their final game of the regular season Thursday night against Harker Heights. The Vikings have already clinched a playoff spot but they still have a lot to play for against the Knights as the final district standings take shape. “We might have a chance to be at home if we won by enough. If we just win we might have to flip for a venue and if we lose we would be fourth and have to go back to Cedar Hill to play,” said Bryan head coach Ross Rogers.

