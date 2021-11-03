CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swedish self-driving start-up Einride expands into U.S. market

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Swedish electric self-driving truck start-up Einride said on Wednesday it has launched operations in the U.S. market and signed up GE Appliances, Swedish vegan milk maker and Oatly and tiremaker Bridgestone as customers. The company has already started operating a fleet of 20 Einride Pods –...

