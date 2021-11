Like most outdoorsmen right now, I, too, am spending as much time as I can trying to tag a deer. After one nine-hour day sitting in a treestand and another half day in my stand in the rain, I still have all my deer tags. While I’m caught up in the hunting scene right now, I also know that fall is a good time to hit the trout stream, and I may do that before the snow flies. In the meantime, a fishing buddy of mine, Doug Zehner, has had some productive outings on several trout streams already this fall.

HOBBIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO