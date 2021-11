The costumed crowds were out and about in Hollywood to kick off 2021’s Halloweekend. Granted, traditional, full-body costumes were scarcely seen among the masses that trudged up and down the hill to see Dead & Company at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday. By and large, the tens of thousands who gathered—vastly unmasked, irrespective of both the holiday and the pandemic—did so in the guise of the Deadheads that they were and are, sporting an assortment of tie-dye t-shirts, concert memorabilia from shows past and, of course, dreadlocks galore. After more than two years without a proper Dead show in Los Angeles, it was, in fact, high time to dust off those duds and live the good life again.

