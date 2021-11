The world looks a lot different now than it did in 2019, the year Gregory Gourdet first announced he would open a restaurant of his own. That restaurant, Kann, was to be a Pacific Northwest haven for the Haitian food Gourdet grew up eating at home in New York City, with sour orange-marinated meats, whole grilled fish and plenty of pikliz, the prized, Scotch Bonnet-spiced pickled cabbage condiment. Only here those dishes would be cooked over live fire, stars of a menu filled with the kind of globally inspired, health-conscious flourishes the “Top Chef” star became known for at downtown Portland’s Departure.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO