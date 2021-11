Tom Hanks was offered to go to space with Jeff Bezos, but he didn't want to pay for it. The movie star told Jimmy Kimmel about it last night and the price tag was just too high. According to Hanks, hitching a ride on the Blue Origin mission was 28 million dollars. The Castaway star also joked that the audience could all play make-believe for themselves to simulate what the very short space flight would entail. Hanks is playing an astronaut in the upcoming Finch on Apple TV+. So, he's had space on the brain lately preparing for that project. A little bit of Hollywood magic was probably enough to put him off of the space travel for good. William Shatner went on one of the recent expeditions and said that it was absolutely nerve-wracking before he got up there. It's easy to see how that could be the case. If Hanks had his way, maybe he would give it a go. But, not for that kind of money.

