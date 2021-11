Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors Matchup Preview (11/10/21) The red-hot Golden State Warriors (9-1) will welcome the Timberwolves (3-6) with open arms for their Wednesday matchup between two polar opposite Western Conference teams. After a relatively strong start to the 2021-22 NBA season, Minnesota has lost its past five games. It will have D’Angelo Russell in the lineup after he sustained an ankle injury recently; he had 30 points in his explosive return on Monday. Meanwhile, the Warriors will look to continue their five-game winning streak against a struggling team this season on the offensive end.

