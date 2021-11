When Walt Disney World Resort closed abruptly at the end of the day on Sunday, March 15, 2020, Disney fans did not know just yet what the COVID pandemic meant for future Park visits. Now, 592 days later on October 28, 2021, Magic Kingdom’s Princess Fairytale Hall officially reopened and is welcoming Guests. Despite Walt Disney World’s face covering policy requiring masks at all indoor locations for both vaccinated and unvaccinated Guests, a Disney Princess (four actually) is smiling away with no masks insight. Could this mean Disney Guests will soon be able to join the Princesses and go maskless indoors?

TRAVEL ・ 12 DAYS AGO