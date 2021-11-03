CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Exotic dancer shot dead by customer accused of putting tracking device on her car, police say

By Joshua Hoggard
 7 days ago

FORT WORTH ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The arrest affidavit charging Stanley Szeliga with the murder of Abigail Saldaña showed a pattern of predatory behavior and stalking prior to the fatal shooting on Highway 183 in Fort Worth on October 26.

Authorities were dispatched to Highway 183 eastbound around 8:40 p.m. on October 26 in reference to a car speeding off the shoulder of the road and into the grass.

According to the affidavit, police arrived on the scene and identified the victim as Abigail Saldaña, 22 of Dallas, by her passport.

Saldaña was pronounced dead on the scene from gunshot wounds to the right arm and back, according to an update from Fort Worth police.

The affidavit states detectives who arrived on the scene were able to locate three shell casings and broken glass at the intersection of Amon Carter Boulevard and Highway 183, where Saldaña is believed to have been shot before entering the freeway.

According to the affidavit, detectives noticed clothing items in the vehicle consistent with those worn by an exotic dancer.

Detectives noticed within view of the car was an establishment called “Rick’s Cabaret”, where they went to find out if Saldaña worked there.

The affidavit states a manager confirmed Saldaña did work there, and that a customer the manager only knew as “Stan”, a military veteran, had recently harassed Saldaña.

According to the affidavit, the manager then showed detectives a post that Saldaña made to Instagram on October 14 in which she found a tracker that “Stan” had hidden on her car in an effort to follow her.

The manager then showed detectives several posts from “Stan” indicating he was planning to report Saldaña for alleged prostitution.

The manager indicated Saldaña was frightened because “Stan” was stalking and harassing her, then provided detectives with his phone number.

A search of the phone number and address listed in posts made on Instagram by “Stan” both were registered to Stanley Frank Szeliga, 54, of Irving.

The affidavit states detectives found a 2015 Ford F150 registered to Szeliga.

A license plate reader database reported Szeliga’s Ford F150 was photographed at Midway Road and McEwen Road, which was near Saldaña’s residence and approximately 17 miles from the crime scene, on October 26, less than an hour before the alleged murder.

The affidavit states shortly thereafter, Saldaña’s vehicle was photographed in that intersection, followed seconds later by Szeliga’s vehicle, indicating Szeliga was following Saldaña. This occurred roughly 17 minutes before the 911 call reporting Saldaña’s car exited the roadway.

Upon searching Szeliga’s vehicle’s license plate in the database, they found at least five different instances of Szeliga at this intersection near where Saldaña lived, indicating a pattern of stalking.

One of those instances was on October 13, the day before Saldaña posted the video of the tracking device found on her car to Instagram.

Detectives made contact with Szeliga, who agreed to meet with them then failed to show up.

The affidavit then states detectives obtained a warrant, which was executed by Fort Worth SWAT. Szeliga refused to exit the residence when the warrant was executed and ultimately caused a self-inflicted wound to his neck that required medical attention.

Comments / 1

Barbara Ann Prince Hudson
6d ago

why do you have to put that she was an exotic dancer on the headlines if she worked in a canning factory would you put that she was a canner on the headlines? Quit trying to edituralize someone's life !!

Reply
2
 

