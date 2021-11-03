CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 injured, 1 in custody in shooting in Atlantic Beach

By Kaitlyn Luna
 7 days ago

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday in Atlantic Beach, according to Chief Quentin Robinson with Atlantic Beach Police.

Tuesday, officers were sent to the 3100 block of Highway 17 South for calls of shots fired, according to police.

When they arrived, they found one person hurt with non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say they have one person in custody. Their name has not been released yet at this time. Details are limited, count on News13 for updates.

News13 is tracking shootings across the viewing area for 2021. Deadly shootings are marked in red. Some shootings are so close in proximity that they appear as one mark. Zoom in for the most-detailed look.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

WBTW News13

1 person hurt after car crashes into pond in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Tuesday afternoon when a car crashed into a pond in the area of 5050 Highway 17 Bypass near the South Strand Medical Center, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR responded at 3:32 p.m., and one person was removed from the partially submerged vehicle and taken […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
