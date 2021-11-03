CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Scioto County to start Pfizer clinics for kids ages 5-11 next week

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LVpmF_0clJB5bA00

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The Scioto County Health Department will begin holding pediatric Pfizer clinics starting next week for children ages 5-11.

The clinics will take place at the health department at 612 6th Street in Portsmouth. These clinics are appointment-only, and you can set one up by calling 740-302-3801. People are being encouraged to leave voicemails if they do not get an immediate answer.

Appointments can be made for these days and times:

  • Tuesday, November 9th from 4PM to 6:30PM
  • Tuesday, November 16th from 4PM to 6:30PM
  • Thursday, November 18th from 4PM to 6:30PM

All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Head of Mercer County Health Department resigns

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The administrator of the Mercer County Health Department resigned during a special Board of Health meeting on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The news comes as the state put a hold on the health department administering COVID-19 vaccines after a dosage error. Topping said he gave a 30-day resignation, and the board […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Scioto County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 22 new cases for Wednesday, Nov. 10 in Scioto County bringing the county to 11,799 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 390 are currently active. Three more deaths were reported by the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments. The […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Portsmouth, OH
Health
County
Scioto County, OH
Portsmouth, OH
Government
Scioto County, OH
Government
Portsmouth, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Health
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 5,527 new cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Wednesday, Nov. 10, the state reports a total of 1,585,798 (+5,527) cases, leading to 81,745 (+241) hospitalizations and 10,336 (+28) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,543,271 people — or 55.98% of the state’s population — has […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

November is National Foster Care Month

HURRICANE, WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) — November is National Foster Care Month, which is an effort to raise awareness for the more than 100,000 youth in foster care across the country. Unfortunatly, West Virginia is one of the leading states for children in the foster care system per capita. So local non-profits are trying to help. […]
HURRICANE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WOWK 13 News

Suicide prevention program for veterans comes to West Virginia

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Dillon Dupre, a local Veteran, served in the Marine Corps in Afghanistan. When he came home, he had trouble adjusting to life as a civilian. That’s when he found American Heroes Enjoying Recreation Outdoors, or A.H.E.R.O.  “The whole goal is finding that comradery again with other like-minded veterans, working with PTSD […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Nerf Wars start in Huntington this fall

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation will be hosting a new event this fall: November 20, downtown Huntington will see an Inaugural Nerf War.   What is this?  “We’re transforming two of our tennis courts in Ritter Park into a Nerf Wars play zone. We’re going to have obstacles and barriers, and […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy