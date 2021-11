A 15-year tradition that has delighted local audiences while raising money for local causes is about to end, but not without one last hurrah. The Bar J Wranglers, a Jackson Hole, Wyo.-based band beloved by fans around the western U.S. and beyond for its combination of bluegrass and humor, will return to Tremonton on Saturday, Nov. 13 as part of the group’s farewell tour. After 44 years of touring and operating the Bar J Chuckwagon in Jackson Hole, the Wranglers are riding into the sunset after a whirlwind tour of many of their favorite locations this fall.

TREMONTON, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO