Update 4.10 has arrived for Ghost Recon Breakpoint and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with the latest patch for the game. On November 2nd, 2021 Ghost Recon Breakpoint is starting Operation Motherland which will be released on the live server during a maintenance period on all available platforms. There will be plenty of new content as this is a big update. Expect massive patch sizes on the PC, Xbox and PlayStation versions of the game. Without further ado, here’s everything new with Ghost Recon Breakpoint Update 4.10.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO